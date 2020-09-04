GeForce RTX 3080 Promises 60+ FPS At 4K With Max Eye Candy And Ray Tracing

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (Image credit: Nvidia)

Justin Walker, product manager for GeForce desktop graphics cards, shared some compelling information on the GeForce RTX 3080's performance yesterday in an Nvidia Reddit AMA.

The GeForce RTX 3080's attributes are nothing short of amazing, and we're sure the graphics card will likely earn a spot on our Best Graphics Cards for Gaming list. However, despite the substantial uplift in the number of CUDA cores, the GeForce RTX 3080 lost 1GB of memory when compared to the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, the last-generation flagship for Turing. Naturally, the memory deficit raises an eyebrow considering that the GeForce RTX 3080 is geared towards 4K gaming.

Walker responded to questions on the matter, saying that the GeForce RTX 3080 delivers frame rates between 60 and 100 FPS on games, including Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Metro Exodus, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Gears of War 5, Borderlands 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2 at a 4K resolution with the maximum settings (including high-resolution textures when applicable), and with ray tracing on. Walker estimated that the aforementioned titles would probably gobble up between 4GB to 6GB of memory, leaving ample headroom on the GeForce RTX 3080.

With the proliferation of 4K 144 Hz monitors, one Redditor was curious if the GeForce RTX 3080 could handle this new generation of high refresh rate monitors. Walker believes that the GeForce RTX 3080 can deliver a perfect 144 FPS gaming experience at 4K on Doom Eternal, Forza 4 and Wolfenstein Youngblood with maximum fidelity. On more punishing titles, such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Control and Borderlands 3, the general expectation is 60 FPS.

The Ampere-powered graphics card rolls up with 8,704 CUDA cores, 68 RT cores and 272 Tensor cores. In regards to the memory, the GeForce RTX 3080 enjoys 10GB of 19 Gbps GDDR6X memory across a 320-bit memory interface, amounting to a maximum theoretical bandwidth of 760 GBps.

When put in doubt whether the GeForce RTX 3080's memory was sufficient for 4K gaming, Walker reassured GeForce fans that the graphics card has what it needs. Apparently, Nvidia didn't pull the number out of the air. The chipmaker consulted with game developers on graphics card memory requirements on existing and new titles and determined that the sweet spot for the GeForce RTX 3080 was at 10GB.

Nvidia has some bold claims about the GeForce RTX 3080. The graphics card launches for $699 on September 17. For now, we'll have to hold the chipmaker to its word about the GeForce RTX 3080's performance, but, as always, our reviews will tell the final story.