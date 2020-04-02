Gigabyte Aero and Aorus Get RTX Super, 10th Gen Comet Lake-H

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Gigabyte today announced that it is adding new Nvidia GeForce RTX Super GPUs and 10th Intel Core i7 and i9 H-series CPUs to its Aero laptops and Aorus gaming notebooks. The laptops are expected to launch late this month. The Aero 15 will start at $1,599 for FHD and $1,899 for OLED. The Aero 17 will start at $1,699 for FHD and $2,299 if you want HDR. The Aorus 15G will start at $1,699, the Aorus 17G will start at $1,799 and the Aorus 17X will start at $2,399.



On the Aorus side, there’s the Aorus 17X as well as high-end Aorus 17G and 15G laptops. Options for these laptops will include Intel Core i9-10980HK, Core i7-10875H and Core i7-10705H. Graphics options will include the new RTX Super GPUs, including the RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 Super.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Each of the laptops will have mechanical keyboards with Omron switches as well as 240 Hz displays.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Aero, which is more consumer and creator oriented, will have the same CPU and GPU options. Its other upgrades will focus on displays, including Aero 15 OLED and Aero 17 HDR (4K and HDR400), as well as Xrite Pantone Calibration. There will also be 144 Hz display options. Aero l laptops include Thunderbolt 3, HDMI and SD card readers.

Both sets of laptops use Gigabyte’s Windforce cooling.