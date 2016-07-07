Trending

Gigabyte Grows 10-Series Portfolio With GTX 1060 G1 Gaming, Two More GTX 1070 Cards

Gigabyte announced that it will have the GTX 1060 G1 Gaming ready to launch alongside Nvidia’s GTX 1060 Founder’s Edition card. The company also revealed two additional options in its GTX 1070 lineup.

Partners are free to launch their own GTX 1060 cards on July 19 alongside the Founder’s Edition. Inno3D and Asus have revealed a few scarce details about their cards, and Gigabyte also announced a GTX 1060 that it is being shy about.

GTX 1060 G1 Gaming

Gigabyte will launch the GeForce GTX 1060 G1 Gaming later this month. The company hasn’t revealed the GPU’s specifications yet, but we do know the card will feature a factory-overclocked GPU that has gone through Gigabyte’s GPU Gauntlet sorting process, which seeks out the best-performing cores. Gigabyte also increased the power phases from 3+1 to 6+1 for better overclocking potential. The card will include a preconfigured overclock that can be activated through software.

To keep the card cool, the GTX 1060 G1 Gaming will come equipped with a Windoforce 2X cooler featuring two 90mm alternate-spinning 3D Active fans that cool two composite copper heatpipes that pass through an array of vertical fins. The card will also feature an RGB-illuminated logo and Fan Stop light on the top edge, just like Gigabyte's 1070 and 1080 G1 Gaming cards.

Gigabyte also launched two additions to its GTX 1070 lineup. The company now offers the GTX 1070 Mini ITX OC and the GTX 1070 Windforce OC editions.

The GTX 1070 Mini ITX OC name is self-explanatory. This card is 17cm long and is designed to be used in compact systems such as HTPCs. It features a single 90mm semi-passive fan that pushes cool air over three pure copper heatpipes.

Despite the tiny stature, Gigabyte ships this card with two selectable overclock profiles, Gaming and OC, both of which are higher than Nvidia’s reference specifications. The card also features an 8-pin power plug and 5+1 power phases to keep power delivery stable. When the card is set to OC mode, the GPU base clock is set to 1,556 MHz, which is 50 MHz higher than the Founder’s Edition card.

Gigabyte’s GTX 1070 Windforce OC is a less flashy option than the G1 Gaming model. This card features dual 90mm semi-passive fans, and the heatsink includes two copper heatpipes that contact the GPU directly. The Windforce OC also features 6+2 power phases for improved power stability over the Founder’s Edition’s 4+1 power phase configuration.

We’re not actually sure how fast the GPU in this card is clocked because Gigabyte’s website is producing an error when we try to retrieve that information. We’ve reached out to Gigabyte for the details.

  • JamesSneed 07 July 2016 21:31
    Yay more cards that wont be in stock for a month.
  • Gunkk0 08 July 2016 00:52
    website is fixed:
    GeForce® GTX 1070 WINDFORCE OC
    Features
    Power by GeForce® GTX 1070
    Integrated with 8GB GDDR5/ 256bit memory
    WINDFORCE 2X with Blade Fan Design
    Support up to 8K display @60Hz (requires 2*DP1.3 connectors)
    Build with 6+2 power phases

    Core
    Boost: 1771 MHz/ Base: 1582 MHz in OC Mode
    Boost: 1746 MHz/ Base: 1556 MHz in Gaming
  • Vosgy 08 July 2016 05:54
    https://www.pccasegear.com/products/35920/gigabyte-geforce-gtx-1070-windforce-oc-8gb
    At time of posting this lists as in-stock here in Australia.
  • JackNaylorPE 08 July 2016 14:51
    18241660 said:
    Yay more cards that wont be in stock for a month.

    AMD has one model actually available on pcpartpciker .... it's $270
    https://pcpartpicker.com/product/c6rcCJ/sapphire-radeon-rx-480-8gb-video-card-21260-00-20g

    Hopefully AMDs AIB partners will have something on the market by July 19. Then there will finally be a viable alternatives in at least one price category. Be interesting to see how it shakes out.

  • Quixit 08 July 2016 14:58
    The Windforce 1070 has actually been in and out of stock around here for at least 2 weeks.
  • turkey3_scratch 08 July 2016 15:01
    Any news on availability for the smaller card?
  • JackNaylorPE 08 July 2016 15:04
    The article refers to the newer Windforce .. the OC Edition. ... NCIX has it $120 premium over regular Windfoce model
  • 10tacle 08 July 2016 16:20
    I would look at Gigabyte's mini 1070 with some caution based on their 970 mini reviews on NewEgg. Lots of failure reports: http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16814125706

    In any event, I've been holding out on building a 4K mITX PC for a family room game box for a while now as no mini GPU has yet offered SLI capabilities. Apparently that will hold over to the 1070 as well.
  • jasonelmore 10 July 2016 05:15
    Gigabyte's new fan design is a real winner. It may look silly, but it really does work. I have their GTX 1080 Xtreme Gaming with 3 of these fans, and it never gets over 56C even full tilt on furmark
  • JTWrenn 11 July 2016 07:54
    Won't be in stock and will cost $70 more than msrp...woohoo
