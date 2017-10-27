Gigabyte Announces Z370N WIFI Mini-ITX Motherboard

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Gigabyte has taken the wraps off the latest edition to its Z370 powered line of Ultra Durable motherboards, the Z370N WIFI.

The Mini-ITX motherboard supports Intel's 8th Generation (Coffee Lake) processors, Optane storage and memory, and dual-channel DDR4 RAM up to 4,400MHz (OC). It has dual M.2 slots that work with both standard SSDs and Intel Optane Memory and offers RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, and RAID 10 support for storage devices.

This motherboard features support for Intel's built-in graphics via the onboard DisplayPort and HDMI outputs. HD audio is provided courtesy of Realtek’s ALC1150 chip via gold-plated audio jacks, and networking duties are performed by dual Intel GbE LAN and 802.11AC wireless connectivity.

Water cooling aficionados and performance enthusiasts alike will no doubt take advantage of the Z370N WIFI's built-in temperature sensors and dedicated fan/ ater pump headers. Gigabyte bundles its Smart Fan 5 software with this motherboard, thereby giving you the ability to interchange fan headers to reflect different thermal sensors at different locations on the motherboard.

Thanks to the inclusion of a 4-pin RGB lighting header, you can employ either 5v or 12v digital LED strips. Gigabyte's RGB Fusion software with Digital LED support allows each LED (up to 300) to be digitally addressable.

Information on pricing and availability is not available at this time.

