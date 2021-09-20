Report: Graphics Card Prices in Germany and Austria Increase in September

Graphics card prices have been one of the most controversial topics in the PC gaming industry, as GPU availability has been scarce for a prolonged amount of time. Today, according to the report by 3DCenter, graphics card prices in Germany and Austria have climber by 6-7% in September, compared to the same period in August.

Graphics cards currently retail for much more than their MSRP prices. This trend has been going on for a while, and the market is now experiencing a slight incline in the pricing structure for September.

According to the updated 3DCenter report which monitors GPU prices in Germany and Austria, the average GPU selling price has been increased for both Nvidia GeForce and AMD Radeon graphics cards, by a 6-7% margin. This comes as an addition to the already high prices that are present in the market.

(Image credit: 3DCentre.org)

According to the report, AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series of graphics cards now retails for 174% of the 100% MSRP that is officially stated by AMD, for September. And this represents an increase in the chart that shows a worrying trend of price increases over August when AMD Radeon RX 600 series retailed for 164% of the MSRP prices. Here is an excerpt from the 3DCenter report:

"A noticeable point in the graphics card market in September 2021 is the end of the attempt to keep the Radeon RX 6600 XT close to 500 euros – the card is currently tending towards 600 euros and could end up there quickly if availability continues. This means that even the Radeon RX 6600 XT, with its already high list price, now also has a price exaggeration of at least + 45%."

For Nvidia, the situation doesn't look any better, as the selling price of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30 series of graphics cards now stands at 170%, compared to the 100% MSRP. This represents a solid jump over the 159% price that was present back in August, showing another big incline that has hit the market.

Overall, the market does look a bit worse than it was a month ago and this continues with the combined availability level of graphics cards also shown in the graph. While it doesn't note the exact number, it does show a slight decline. This is, of course, directly connected to the increased pricing as lower availability marks up the pricing of a product.

Even though Germany and Austria do not represent the overall global graphics card market, they are showing some interesting local trends that represent it in a smaller quantity. The trend does look worrying, however, we can only hope that the situation improves in the near future and everyone gets their desired hardware at regular prices.