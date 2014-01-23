Trending

GeForce GTX Titan Black Edition and GTX 790 Specs Leaked

By

The specifications of the GTX Titan Black Edition and the GTX 790 have been leaked.

Image Source: VideoCardz.com

A report from VideoCardz.com indicates that Nvidia might be bringing out two new high-end graphics cards in the not-so-distant future. The cards in question are rumored to be the GTX Titan Black Edition along with the GTX 790. All of the following information is purely based on rumors though, so be sure to take it all with a grain of salt.

The specifications that are rumored for the GTX Titan Black Edition aren't particularly surprising. After the release of the GTX 780 Ti, where Nvidia brought us a fully-enabled GK110 GPU, it was just a matter of time before the GTX Titan would get a successor that would also have a fully-enabled GK110 GPU. VideoCardz.com predicts that the card will feature 2880 CUDA cores, 6 GB of GDDR5 graphics memory that will run over a 384-bit wide memory interface, and all with the same old TDP of 250 W.

The GTX 790 is a bit more surprising though. It is expected to be a dual-GPU graphics card, and is rumored to carry two GK110 GPUs. The GPUs would not be fully enabled, as Nvidia would want to keep its TDP below 300 W. VideoCardz.com expects each GPU aboard the card to have 2496 enabled CUDA cores, making a total of 4992 CUDA cores. Each GPU is also expected to be able to address 5 GB of GDDR5 graphics memory that would run over a 320-bit wide memory interface.

According to the report, the GTX Titan Black Edition is expected to cost $999 and will be released sometime next month. The GTX 790 is expected to cost more than $999 and may launch sometime in March, though a February launch is possible.

96 Comments Comment from the forums
  • CaedenV 23 January 2014 22:33
    Hmm, a GTX 790 or a used car... decisions, decisions...
    Well the 790 of course! Getting a car would only force you to get a job to feed and insure it. The 790 would help to better keep you occupied on a game and away from the issues of the real world.
    Reply
  • jimmysmitty 23 January 2014 22:33
    Interesting that they are pushing a new Titan out when Maxwell is supposed to be out this year. Wonder if there might be a delay, if so I would imagine it on TSMCs side as it is supposed to be on a newer process.I so have to say the black looks nice. I think they would need to do more color options. Not like iPod but you know the normal Black, Red etc.
    Reply
  • soldier44 23 January 2014 22:40
    GTX 790 or pay house and truck notes for March..more decisions...
    Reply
  • tolham 23 January 2014 22:44
    so probably no price drop for the 780ti then....
    Reply
  • hrhuffnpuff 23 January 2014 22:45
    790 or two 780Ti's? Now that is conundrum.
    Reply
  • west7 23 January 2014 22:49
    it will cost a fortune
    Reply
  • Mousemonkey 23 January 2014 23:26
    12517104 said:
    790 or two 780Ti's? Now that is conundrum.

    Not really, two 780Ti's win hands down.
    Reply
  • vmem 23 January 2014 23:32
    FYI, I would use a blacked out GTX690 as a placeholder for the 790 :P
    Reply
  • n00dl3 23 January 2014 23:53
    The Titan seems like a disappointment from this report. Especially with the 780ti classified and the kingpin edition coming.
    Reply
  • HeyyScott 24 January 2014 00:01
    HMMM... 790 or pay my bills.
    Reply