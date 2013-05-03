Trending

Iiyama Releases ProLite E2773HS-2 27-inch Monitor

Iiyama rolls out its new 27" mainstream FullHD consumer monitor.

Iiyama has released its ProLite E2773HS-2 monitor, which is a 27" screen. The monitor boasts a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, has a static contrast ratio of 1200:1, a dynamic contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1, a 3.4 ms response time, 300 cd/m2 brightness, and it has two 2 W speakers built in. The screen also features iiyama's X-Res technology, which enhances text and images (both video and picture) to appear crisper and raise the sense of sharpness.

Connectivity is handled by the standard set of mainstream connectors including VGA, DVI-D and HDMI.

iiyama has not given an official MSRP, but the unit is expected to hit the streets mid-May for a price just over $300.

9 Comments
  • 03 May 2013 09:28
    I'll never understand why people buy 27" monitors at 1080p, it's so blurry when you're sitting in front of it. You should at least get a 1440p monitor at that size.
  • Matsushima 03 May 2013 09:39
    Haven't seen Iiyama in a while. Last time was 2003.
  • house70 03 May 2013 11:07
    The article doesn't state what kind of panel is the monitor employing.
  • CaedenV 03 May 2013 11:24
    10752612 said:
    I'll never understand why people buy 27" monitors at 1080p, it's so blurry when you're sitting in front of it. You should at least get a 1440p monitor at that size.

    agreed, 4-5 years ago I picked up a 27" 1920x1200 monitor. It was great at the time because my setup dictated that I sit a little ways away from it. But now that I sit a 'normal' 2' from it the pixel density is driving me nuts. Now I am saving my pennies for a replacement which will be a 27-30" 1440p or a 40-45" UHD (if they become available).
  • grumpigeek 03 May 2013 12:31
    This is stone-age technology!
    Anything less than 2560x1440 should not even get a mention on Tom's Hardware.
  • 03 May 2013 12:43
    2006 just called, they want their monitor back!
    Seriously why is this on Toms Hardware? There are a huge number of 1080p panels at 27" on the market that are both cheaper and far better than this one. If you want 1080p go for a 23". You guys should be posting about new developments in the computer monitor industry for example sAMOLED, 1600p+, UHD etc
  • Matsushima 04 May 2013 22:17
    Speaking of 2006, I use a 17" monitor from 2006 with a resolution of 1280x1024 which would be less blurrier than a 27" 1080p.
  • _Cosmin_ 06 May 2013 09:10
    What? No Display port? No 4k resolution? Why on earth should i buy this.... thing ?
  • alidan 07 May 2013 12:36
    wow the comments are stupid.
    ill take a higher quality picture over higher resolution any day.
    make no mistake, unless you poor 1k+ into a monitor you are sacrificing quality image for that higher resolution.
