In-Win’s Latest Cases Are (Literally) Sporting Wood

In-Win launched a trio of cases at Computex guaranteed to give you wood. Erm, we mean, In-Win’s newest cases are made partly out of wood. So if you buy them… you know what? Never mind.
In a day and age when tempered glass, RGB lighting, and futuristic designs are all the rage, it is refreshing to see a company take a more contemporary approach.
With that said, underneath all the wood, aluminum, and tempered glass you will find three cutting-edge cases with support for modern motherboards and processors, large graphics cards, tall heatsinks, removable dust filters, quick release panels, and modern connectivity such as USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C, USB 3.0, and HD audio. These chassis all support traditional water cooling kits and all-in-one coolers.
While opinions about the “look” of a case are subjective and vary from person to person, we think it is safe to say that the laminated wood finish, combined with the tempered glass panels and subtle lighting effects, gives all three of these chassis a very classic yet stylish look.
Photo Credits: Craig Ferguson
|Gaming Cube A1
|305
|806
|Case Size
|Mini-ITX
|Mid-Tower
|Mid-Tower
|Material
|SECC, Glass. Aluminum
|SECC, Glass. Aluminum
|SECC, Glass. Aluminum
|Drive Bays
|2 x 2.5”
|2 x 3.5”2 x 2.5”
|2 x 3.5”2 x 2.5”
|Form Factor
|Mini-ITX
|Mini-ITXMicro-ATXATX
|Mini-ITXMicro-ATXATX
|PSU
|SFX PSU135mm deep125mm wide
|ATX 12V / EPS 12VMax 200mm
|ATX 12V / EPS 12VMax 220mm
|I/O Expansion
|PCI-e Slot x2
|PCI-e Slot x7
|PCI-e Slot x8
|I/O Port
|1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C 2 x USB 3.0HD Audio
|3 x USB 3.02 x USB 2.0HD Audio
|1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C 2 x USB 3.0HD Audio
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
|200 x 268 x 340mm
|500 x 248 x 485mm
|215 x 468 x 490mm
|Fan Support
|Side 1x 120mmRear 1x 120mmBottom 1x 120mm
|Top 3x 120mmRear 1x 120mmBottom 3x 120mm
|Top 2x 120mmRear 2x 120mmBottom 2x 120mm
|Radiator Support
|1x 120mm
|Top 360mmRear 120mm
|Top 240mmRear 120mm
|Heatsink Support
|160mm
|160mm
|170mm
Noctua's been chasing that dream for years.
Man, just think of their brown case fans in a beige box with faux wood drive bay blanks.