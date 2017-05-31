Trending

In-Win’s Latest Cases Are (Literally) Sporting Wood

By

In-Win launched a trio of cases at Computex guaranteed to give you wood. Erm, we mean, In-Win’s newest cases are made partly out of wood. So if you buy them… you know what? Never mind.

In a day and age when tempered glass, RGB lighting, and futuristic designs are all the rage, it is refreshing to see a company take a more contemporary approach.

With that said, underneath all the wood, aluminum, and tempered glass you will find three cutting-edge cases with support for modern motherboards and processors, large graphics cards, tall heatsinks, removable dust filters, quick release panels, and modern connectivity such as USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C, USB 3.0, and HD audio. These chassis all support traditional water cooling kits and all-in-one coolers.

While opinions about the “look” of a case are subjective and vary from person to person, we think it is safe to say that the laminated wood finish, combined with the tempered glass panels and subtle lighting effects, gives all three of these chassis a very classic yet stylish look.

Photo Credits: Craig Ferguson    

Gaming Cube A1305806
Case SizeMini-ITXMid-TowerMid-Tower
MaterialSECC, Glass. AluminumSECC, Glass. AluminumSECC, Glass. Aluminum
Drive Bays2 x 2.5”2 x 3.5”2 x 2.5”2 x 3.5”2 x 2.5”
Form FactorMini-ITXMini-ITXMicro-ATXATXMini-ITXMicro-ATXATX
PSUSFX PSU135mm deep125mm wideATX 12V / EPS 12VMax 200mmATX 12V / EPS 12VMax 220mm
I/O ExpansionPCI-e Slot x2PCI-e Slot x7PCI-e Slot x8
I/O Port1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C 2 x USB 3.0HD Audio3 x USB 3.02 x USB 2.0HD Audio1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C 2 x USB 3.0HD Audio
Dimensions (W x H x D)200 x 268 x 340mm500 x 248 x 485mm215 x 468 x 490mm
Fan SupportSide 1x 120mmRear 1x 120mmBottom 1x 120mmTop 3x 120mmRear 1x 120mmBottom 3x 120mmTop 2x 120mmRear 2x 120mmBottom 2x 120mm
Radiator Support1x 120mmTop 360mmRear 120mmTop 240mmRear 120mm
Heatsink Support160mm160mm170mm
19 Comments Comment from the forums
  • velocityg4 31 May 2017 18:27
    They are so ugly. They remind me of all those wood cabinet stereo receivers and TVs of the 70s and 80s. Maybe next they'll try to bring back the beige box.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 31 May 2017 18:30
    "Photo Credits: Craig Ferguson." Boy, that chap must be on hard times lately after leaving the talk show if this is what he's doing. lol
    Reply
  • dstarr3 31 May 2017 19:09
    19758387 said:
    Maybe next they'll try to bring back the beige box.

    Noctua's been chasing that dream for years.
    Reply
  • jaber2 31 May 2017 19:56
    Oh great, yet another place for my coffee ring stains
    Reply
  • velocityg4 31 May 2017 19:56
    19758532 said:
    19758387 said:
    Maybe next they'll try to bring back the beige box.

    Noctua's been chasing that dream for years.

    Man, just think of their brown case fans in a beige box with faux wood drive bay blanks.
    Reply
  • Patrick Tobin 31 May 2017 20:41
    This is great, most of my baby boomer customers will jump on this more than likely. They LOVE wood grain.
    Reply
  • ravewulf 31 May 2017 22:05
    I think a darker wood would work better.
    Reply
  • alextheblue 01 June 2017 00:29
    19759181 said:
    I think a darker wood would work better.
    The second I laid eyes on them, that was my first thought. Cherry or dark oak would look nice. My second thought was that I'm not quite ready to give up an optical drive, even though I don't use them as much anymore. Perhaps offer a matching drive? ;)
    Reply
  • falchard 01 June 2017 01:06
    Sorry guys, I think Noctua bought out their entire stock instantly to finally have display models.
    Reply
  • JonnyDough 01 June 2017 06:44
    The headline is "hella" juvenile bruh.
    Reply