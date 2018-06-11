Intel's Limited Edition Core i7-8086K Is On Sale

If you didn't win one of the 8086 Core i7-8068K CPUs Intel gave away during a brief sweepstakes, it's time to make other plans. In the U.S. that means Amazon, Newegg, or Micro Center for most. The first two have processors in stock as of today, both selling for around $425, or $25 less than the MSRP.

For those still in Taipei you can take your pick from two stores in the old computer mall with pricing starting around 14300NT (around $479) plus a 2% credit card fee. Just look for the glass display of retail boxed CPUs on the second floor for the better deal.

"The 8086 "sweepstakes" will be open to residents of the U.S., China, Germany, Canada, France, the UK, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Each of those countries have 500 up for grabs, except Germany, China, and the U.S., which will have considerably more processors to give away (1,000, 2,000 and 2,086 respectively)."

Rumor has it that Intel will only produce 50,000 Core i7-8086K 40th anniversary processors, with the first 8086 handed out through the sweepstakes that covers nine countries. The first processor with a factory set 5GHz turbo clock feeding frenzy has already started. Good luck getting your orders in.