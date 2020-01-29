Trending

Intel Core i5-L16G7 Lakefield CPU Specifications Listed on UserBenchmark

By

It looks like Lakefield will also bring a new naming scheme.

Intel Lakefield CPU

Intel Lakefield CPU (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Intel's Lakefield processors won't just be debuting with Intel's 3D Foveros packaging, they'll also introduce a new nomenclature, as per a UserBenchmark listing detailing alleged specifications for the Intel Core i5-L16G7. 

The usage of the letter L is likely Intel's way of specifying that it's a Lakefield processor. Lakefield also borrows inspiration from Ice Lake's naming scheme. The G with the number denotes the graphics tier.

The i5-L16G7 arrives with five cores and five threads with a 1.4 GHz base and 1.75 GHz boost clock. Lakefield utilizes a design that's similar to Arm's big.LITTLE architecture. The one high-performance core is accompanied by smaller, low-powered cores.

Intel Core i5-L16G7

Intel Core i5-L16G7 (Image credit: UserBenchmark)
Intel Lakefield CPU

Intel Lakefield CPU (Image credit: Primate Labs Inc.)
Intel Lakefield CPU

Intel Lakefield CPU (Image credit: Primate Labs Inc.)

In the case of the i5-L16G7, the five-core part features one Sunny Cove core and four Tremont cores. Logically, the cores will have different clock speeds. However, it's impossible to tell whether UserBenchmark's reported clock speeds belong to the Sunny Cove core or the Tremont cores.

Lakefield processors will rely on Intel's Gen11 graphics solution and sport up to 64 execution units (EUs). An unidentified Lakefield chip has already gone through the Geekbench 5 benchmark. The processor scored 3,592 and 3,659 points with the Vulkan API. This would put the Lakefield part in the same ballpark as the dual-core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake chip, which scores between 3,041 and 3,776 on the same API.

Lakefield has already started showing up in devices, such as the Lenovo X1 Fold, which is scheduled to debut in mid-2020 for $2,499. 

5 Comments
  • N_tell 29 January 2020 19:29
    Seem kinda weak...
  • bit_user 30 January 2020 01:11
    N_tell said:
    Seem kinda weak...
    I think they're aimed at ultra-light tablet/laptop convertibles that have no fans. So, you'd want to compare it to the old M-series, I believe.

    https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/series/185341/8th-generation-intel-core-m-processors.html
  • joeblowsmynose 30 January 2020 20:45
    This five core processor (or an earlier brother) was spotted quite some time ago somewhere in some benchmark suite or probably just in documentation somewhere -- I thought it just never materialize but looks like its still being worked on ...

    This looks like their their attempt to do "big-little" core layout, as ARM does. The strategy is entirely for power savings.
  • N_tell 04 February 2020 16:24
    bit_user said:
    I think they're aimed at ultra-light tablet/laptop convertibles that have no fans. So, you'd want to compare it to the old M-series, I believe.

    https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/series/185341/8th-generation-intel-core-m-processors.html
    Still...
  • bit_user 05 February 2020 02:39
    joeblowsmynose said:
    This five core processor (or an earlier brother) was spotted quite some time ago somewhere in some benchmark suite or probably just in documentation somewhere -- I thought it just never materialize but looks like its still being worked on ...
    Lakefield is a thing! It's coming to a couple Microsoft Surface models, among others:

    https://www.tomshardware.com/news/microsoft-foldable-surface-2020-android-apps,39719.htmlhttps://www.tomshardware.com/news/intels-first-3d-processors-lakefield-up-close-and-personal-in-the-lenovo-x1-fold-teardownhttps://www.tomshardware.com/news/samsung-galaxy-book-s-flex-ion-specs-price
