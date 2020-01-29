Intel Core i5-L16G7 Lakefield CPU Specifications Listed on UserBenchmark

Intel Lakefield CPU (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Intel's Lakefield processors won't just be debuting with Intel's 3D Foveros packaging, they'll also introduce a new nomenclature, as per a UserBenchmark listing detailing alleged specifications for the Intel Core i5-L16G7.

The usage of the letter L is likely Intel's way of specifying that it's a Lakefield processor. Lakefield also borrows inspiration from Ice Lake's naming scheme. The G with the number denotes the graphics tier.

The i5-L16G7 arrives with five cores and five threads with a 1.4 GHz base and 1.75 GHz boost clock. Lakefield utilizes a design that's similar to Arm's big.LITTLE architecture. The one high-performance core is accompanied by smaller, low-powered cores.

Image 1 of 3 Intel Core i5-L16G7 (Image credit: UserBenchmark) Image 2 of 3 Intel Lakefield CPU (Image credit: Primate Labs Inc.) Image 3 of 3 Intel Lakefield CPU (Image credit: Primate Labs Inc.)

In the case of the i5-L16G7, the five-core part features one Sunny Cove core and four Tremont cores. Logically, the cores will have different clock speeds. However, it's impossible to tell whether UserBenchmark's reported clock speeds belong to the Sunny Cove core or the Tremont cores.

Lakefield processors will rely on Intel's Gen11 graphics solution and sport up to 64 execution units (EUs). An unidentified Lakefield chip has already gone through the Geekbench 5 benchmark. The processor scored 3,592 and 3,659 points with the Vulkan API. This would put the Lakefield part in the same ballpark as the dual-core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake chip, which scores between 3,041 and 3,776 on the same API.

Lakefield has already started showing up in devices, such as the Lenovo X1 Fold, which is scheduled to debut in mid-2020 for $2,499.