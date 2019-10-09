Intel's Kaby Lake Desktop Processors Ride Into the Sunset

In addition to Kaby Lake-G's demise, Intel is also retiring the Kaby Lake desktop processors. Intel has issued a PCN (product change notification) document announcing that the chipmaker is officially discontinuing its 7th Generation Kaby Lake (KBL) Core, Celeron and Pentium desktop processors.

(Image credit: Intel)

Kaby Lake processors made their debut in 2017 with the sole objective of competing with the first generation of AMD Ryzen desktop processors, which employed the Zen microarchitecture. While both rivals were supposedly on even ground (14nm process node), AMD had pushed processor core counts up to eight while Intel was still confined to four cores. After a short two-year run, Intel has finally decided that it's time to discontinue the Kaby Lake family to free up 14nm production space to concentrate on newer products.

Marketing Name Product Code Intel Core i5-7600K CM8067702868219 Intel Core i5-7400 CM8067702867050 Intel Pentium G4560 CM8067702867064 Intel Core i5-7400T CM8067702867915 Intel Core i5-7600 CM8067702868011 Intel Core i5-7600T CM8067702868117 Intel Core i7-7700K CM8067702868535 Intel Core i3-7320 CM8067703014425 Intel Core i3-7300 CM8067703014426 Intel Core i3-7350K CM8067703014431 Intel Core i3-7100 CM8067703014612 Intel Pentium G4620 CM8067703015524 Intel Pentium G4600 CM8067703015525 Intel Celeron G3950 CM8067703015716 Intel Celeron G3930 CM8067703015717 Intel Core i3-7300T CM8067703015810 Intel Core i3-7100T CM8067703015913 Intel Pentium G4600T CM8067703016014 Intel Pentium G4560T CM8067703016117 Intel Celeron G3930T CM8067703016211

Intel's document list 20 different Kaby Lake chips that range from the entry-level Celeron G3950 dual-core chip to the flagship Core i7-7700K quad-core part. The chipmaker has set April 24, 2020, as the last date for orders and October 9, 2020, as the last shipment date.