Intel's Kaby Lake Desktop Processors Ride Into the Sunset

In addition to Kaby Lake-G's demise, Intel is also retiring the Kaby Lake desktop processors. Intel has issued a PCN (product change notification) document announcing that the chipmaker is officially discontinuing its 7th Generation Kaby Lake (KBL) Core, Celeron and Pentium desktop processors.
Kaby Lake processors made their debut in 2017 with the sole objective of competing with the first generation of AMD Ryzen desktop processors, which employed the Zen microarchitecture. While both rivals were supposedly on even ground (14nm process node), AMD had pushed processor core counts up to eight while Intel was still confined to four cores. After a short two-year run, Intel has finally decided that it's time to discontinue the Kaby Lake family to free up 14nm production space to concentrate on newer products.
|Marketing Name
|Product Code
|Intel Core i5-7600K
|CM8067702868219
|Intel Core i5-7400
|CM8067702867050
|Intel Pentium G4560
|CM8067702867064
|Intel Core i5-7400T
|CM8067702867915
|Intel Core i5-7600
|CM8067702868011
|Intel Core i5-7600T
|CM8067702868117
|Intel Core i7-7700K
|CM8067702868535
|Intel Core i3-7320
|CM8067703014425
|Intel Core i3-7300
|CM8067703014426
|Intel Core i3-7350K
|CM8067703014431
|Intel Core i3-7100
|CM8067703014612
|Intel Pentium G4620
|CM8067703015524
|Intel Pentium G4600
|CM8067703015525
|Intel Celeron G3950
|CM8067703015716
|Intel Celeron G3930
|CM8067703015717
|Intel Core i3-7300T
|CM8067703015810
|Intel Core i3-7100T
|CM8067703015913
|Intel Pentium G4600T
|CM8067703016014
|Intel Pentium G4560T
|CM8067703016117
|Intel Celeron G3930T
|CM8067703016211
Intel's document list 20 different Kaby Lake chips that range from the entry-level Celeron G3950 dual-core chip to the flagship Core i7-7700K quad-core part. The chipmaker has set April 24, 2020, as the last date for orders and October 9, 2020, as the last shipment date.
Wonder who decided it'd be best to (attempt) put that little semi-spin on it, especially in light of the fact that Kaby Lake CPUs were reviewed, shipping, and delivered months before the first Ryzen was benchmarked in any games. :)
It's obvious that Kaby Lake was released well ahead of the regular schedule. Should normally have been released around the same time as the first Ryzen.
Intel probably had a pretty good hunch that Ryzen would be good, and therefore decided to grab some extra market share of the 4Q16 and 1H17 sales by this earlier release. Otherwise more consumers would wait and compare Ryzen to Kaby Lake before buying, and end up going with Ryzen.