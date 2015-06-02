Intel Reveals 10 Broadwell CPUs, Most With Iris Pro Graphics; Five New Xeons, Too

It's finally here. After months of speculation, Intel finally announced its new Broadwell processors. The company revealed 10 models in all -- five desktop CPUs and five mobile CPUs, but it also gave a little limelight to five models in the new Xeon E3-1200 v4 family.

One of the big changes in this new processor is the implementation of Iris Pro graphics 6200. In Haswell, the high-end IGP was reserved for computers with soldered, irreplaceable CPUs, like those in the MacBook Pro. This left Haswell desktop processors with graphics that were not as powerful as its mobile counterparts. In this latest offering, mobile and desktop CPUs both get Iris Pro graphics. The only processor that didn't get the upgrade was on the mobile side: the i7-5700HQ, which still has Intel HD graphics 5600.

Desktop CPUs i5-5575R i5-5675R i5-5675C i7-5775R i7-5775C Cores/Threads 4/4 4/4 4/4 4/8 4/8 Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.1 GHz 3.1 GHz 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz Graphics Intel Iris Pro graphics 6200 Intel Iris Pro graphics 6200 Intel Iris Pro graphics 6200 Intel Iris Pro graphics 6200 Intel Iris Pro graphics 6200 L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 6 MB 6 MB TDP 65 W 65 W 65 W 65 W 65 W Price $244 $265 $276 $348 $366

Mobile CPUs i5-5350H i7-5700HQ i7-5750HQ i7-5850HQ i7-5950HQ Cores/Threads 2/4 4/8 4/8 4/8 4/8 Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz 2.7 GHz 2.9 GHz Graphics Intel Iris Pro graphics 6200 Intel HD graphics 5600 Intel Iris Pro graphics 6200 Intel Iris Pro graphics 6200 Intel Iris Pro graphics 6200 L3 Cache 4 MB 6 MB 6 MB 6 MB 6 MB TDP 47 W 47 W 47 W 47 W 47 W Price $289 $378 $434 $434 $623

The big focus for the new Xeon processors is on video and 3D graphics, with Intel stating that these CPUs deliver 1.4 times the performance in video transcoding and 1.8 times the performance in 3D graphics when compared to the previous generation of Xeon processors.

Just like the other new Broadwell chips, these new Xeon processors also sport Iris Pro graphics, specifically Intel Iris Pro graphics P6300.



Xeon CPUs E3-1258L v4 E3-1278L v4 E3-1265L v4 E3-1285L v4 E3-1285 v4 Cores/Threads 4/8 4/8 4/8 4/8 4/8 Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.0 GHz 2.3 GHz 3.4 GHz 3.5 GHz Graphics Intel Iris Pro graphics P6300 Intel Iris Pro graphics P6300 Intel Iris Pro graphics P6300 Intel Iris Pro graphics P6300 Intel Iris Pro graphics P6300 L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB 6 MB 6 MB 6 MB TDP 47 W 47 W 35 W 65 W 95 W Price $481 $546 $418 $445 $557

"System availability" for the Broadwell CPUs should take between 30-60 days. On the Xeon side, no clear release date was announced.

We got our hands on two Broadwell processors; check our review of the i7-5775C and i5-5675C. However, with the new Skylake processors coming out later this year (barring any delays), many may want to wait just a little while longer before upgrading.

