Intel Z590 Motherboards Hit Newegg: Pricing Up To $500

Intel's 11th Generation Rocket Lake-S processors are backward compatible with 400-series motherboards. If you prefer a new Z590 motherboard instead, Newegg has put up a couple for purchase.

Motherboard manufacturers got the chance to reveal their new Z590 motherboards not so long ago. At the current count, we've seen up to 45 different offerings of all form factors from the most prominent vendors with more models on the way. Intel had previously promised that Rocket Lake-S processors would be publicly available in the first quarter of this year. Statements from vendors, including Gigabyte and MSI pinpoint the launch date to March, more specifically the latter part of the month.

For the time being, Newegg has listed eight Z590 motherboards, hailing from Asus, ASRock and Gigabyte. Some of the Asus models are readily available for order, while the Gigabyte and ASRock motherboards are on pre-order since they aren't expected to arrive at Newegg until February 5.

Intel Z590 Motherboard Pricing

Motherboard Pricing Availability Asus ROG Maximus XIII Hero $499.99 Now Asus ROG Strix Z590-E Gaming WiFi $379.99 Now Asus ROG Strix Z590-A Gaming WiFi $329.99 ? Asus Prime Z590-A $279.99 ? Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WiFi $259.99 ? ASRock Z590 Steel Legend WiFi $211.99 02/05/2021 ASRock Z590 Steel Legend $194.99 02/05/2021 Gigabyte Z590I Aorus Ultra $289.99 02/05/2021

The ROG Maximus XIII Hero, one of the two that can be purchased now, is retailing for $499.99. In comparison to the previous generation, the Z590 variant costs $100 (25%) more, mainly due to new features. The ROG Strix Z590-E Gaming WiFi, on the other hand, commands a $379.99 price tag, which is $80 (26.7%) more expensive than the current ROG Strix Z490-E Gaming.

For customers with tight budgets, ASRock's Z590 Steel Legend is a pretty decent deal at $194.99. The new model only commands a $14 (7.7%) premium over the Z490 offering. If you need wireless networking and Bluetooth 5.2, the Z590 Steel Legend WiFi 6E costs an extra $17.

As with each generation of Intel motherboards, Gigabyte's Z590I Aorus will likely be a favorite for SFF builders. The motherboard is up for pre-order at $289.99, $30 (11.5%) more than the Gigabyte Z490I Aorus Ultra.