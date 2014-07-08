Trending

This is Lepa's First CPU Cooler

LEPA has introduced its first CPU cooler, the LV12. This CPU cooler features a fairly standard tower design with U-shaped heat pipes.

The tower of the cooler is a mid-size tower of fin arrays, to which heat is fed through four U-shaped heat pipes. These heat pipes make direct contact with the CPU surface, which not only increases the speed at which heat is transferred from the CPU surface to the heat pipes, but also cuts the production cost of the unit, bringing the price down just a notch. The heat sink weighs 460 grams without any fans installed and measures 160 mm in height.

Airflow is provided by a 120 mm fan, which might be the highlight of this cooler. The fan comes with a BOL bearing that we first saw in LEPA's fans just a few weeks ago. This is a Barometric Oil-Less bearing, which should increase the lifespan of the fan and reduce bearing noise. The fan also has adjustable speeds with a minimum speed of 800 RPM and maximum speeds of 1500, 1800, or 2200 RPM. The fan is PWM controlled.

Mounting hardware is shipped along with the unit for all modern CPU sockets, including Intel's LGA1150 and LGA2011 sockets, and AMD's FM2+ and AM3+ sockets.

European pricing appears to be set at about €37, so we can expect the LV12 to cost about $40 in the US when it arrives there.

  • killerclick 08 July 2014 20:20
    Talk about a niche market.
  • firefoxx04 08 July 2014 20:51
    How is it niche market? It looks great, fits modern sockets, has a fan that appears to be well thought out and the price is right.

    That said, it has nothing that other go to coolers already have. Price usually determines what cooler I purchase
  • canadianvice 08 July 2014 21:31
    Looks like a small version of the Hyper 212.
  • alextheblue 08 July 2014 23:57
    That said, it has nothing that other go to coolers already have. Price usually determines what cooler I purchase
    No offense but... how do you know that? Have you measured noise levels? Have you benched it? Looks don't tell you much. Price is a factor, but if it's your primary factor, keep in mind that you often get what you pay for.

    Looks like a small version of the Hyper 212.
    They actually look like they're the same size. Same size fan, same height, roughly the same weight... I didn't look at the other dimensions but at a glance I'd say they're comparable. The Hyper 212 Evo is a good all-around HSF for ~$35. With that being said this LEPA unit does have a BOL bearing so it could very potentially cool better while producing the same or less noise. I hope it can outperform the 212 Evo for only a few dollars more. It might be a nice middle ground between that and something high-tier like a Noctua unit.
  • rishiswaz 09 July 2014 00:06
    If you have a windowed side panel and spent a lot of time getting everything looking nice and tidy for a clean look and you throw an abomination of an air cooler on there it really kills the vibe. I love Phanteks for their performance, product range, and looks. This one doesn't look too bad but I would want to see it perform against the Xigmatec Night Hawk, another one that I feel performs well and looks great
  • doomtomb 09 July 2014 12:06
    just what we need... another CPU cooler to join the thousands
  • PossumJones 13 July 2014 03:47
    meh
  • lon3volf 27 August 2014 14:19
    Is there a review on this cooler yet?
    Right now this is in same price range as hyper 212 evo. It also has 3 modes maxing it at 2200 rpm with 112 CFM at 23 dBA per specifications. This is way better than hyper 212 evo....
