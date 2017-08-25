Trending

Lian Li PC-V3000 Full Tower Aluminium Chassis Now Available

By

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

When we originally spotted the Lian Li PC-V3000 at Computex 2017, there wasn't much information available other than what we could glean from the unit on display at the company’s booth in Taipei, but we now have full details about the chassis, including hardware specifications and pricing.

This full-sized brushed aluminum case sports a large tempered glass side panel, eight expansion slots, and support for up to E-ATX motherboards. There are mounting locations for nine 3.5" and eight 2.5" hard drives, graphics cards up to 360mm in length, CPU coolers as tall as 170mm, power supplies up to 300mm long, a total of seven 120/140mm fans, and radiators up to 420mm. The company also includes two supports that help prevent graphics cards from bending.

The chassis features a black anodized finish inside and out. Top panel I/O consists of an HDMI header, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and HD audio jacks. The RGB lighting controls are located behind the removable aluminum front panel. This PC-V3000 is fitted with magnetic dust filters on all intake fan mounting locations for easy cleaning and maintenance.  

Be advised that all that aluminum and tempered glass comes at a cost: The PC-V3000 has a $450 MSRP. The chassis will be available mid-September.

Lian Li PC-V3000
Case SizeFull-Tower
Motherboard SupportUp to EATX
Expansions Slots8
Dimensions (WxHxD)245 x 625 x 605mm
Drive Bays9 x 3.5"8 x 2.5"
Fan SupportTop 3x 120mmFront 3x 120mmRear 1x 140mm
Radiator Support360mm Radiator Front480mm Radiator Bottom420mm Radiator Top140mm Rear
I/OUSB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C x1USB 3.0 x2HD Audio
CPU Cooler Max Height 170mm
GPU Max Length360mm
PSU Max Length300mm
Price$450
  • grimfox 25 August 2017 14:34
    Has that always been their logo? Not a fan of that.
    Reply
  • Virtual_Singularity 25 August 2017 15:31
    Agreed. Apparently LL revealed their logo change on May 24 @ computex. Btw, thanks for the article. Though fwiw, that isn't an aluminum case. The Front & Right Panels are aluminum, the rest is SECC with a tempered glass Left Side Panel.
    Reply
  • JamesSneed 25 August 2017 20:38
    20102569 said:
    Has that always been their logo? Not a fan of that.

    That's a newer version of there logo. I'm not a fan of any names or logos on my PC cases so its not the logo its that its there at all that bugs me.
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 25 August 2017 20:44
    It says the top IO panel has an HDMI header? That doesn't make sense to me. Never heard of that in a case.
    Reply
  • Virtual_Singularity 26 August 2017 09:26
    20103865 said:
    It says the top IO panel has an HDMI header? That doesn't make sense to me. Never heard of that in a case.

    Ya, I nearly did a double take when I saw it, it's there though. NZXT's S340 E case (maybe others too?) also has one. The premise is to make using VR easier for them. Both cases seem to have an hdmi cable attached to the front i/o panel, which still, nonetheless, is run through the case & plugged into the hdmi port on the gpu or motherboard if an apu is used.
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 26 August 2017 14:22
    20105418 said:
    20103865 said:
    It says the top IO panel has an HDMI header? That doesn't make sense to me. Never heard of that in a case.

    Ya, I nearly did a double take when I saw it, it's there though. NZXT's S340 E case (maybe others too?) also has one. The premise is to make using VR easier for them. Both cases seem to have an hdmi cable attached to the front i/o panel, which still, nonetheless, is run through the case & plugged into the hdmi port on the gpu or motherboard if an apu is used.

    So let me get this straight. It has to run through the case, but then to plug into the GPU's HDMI port it'd have to go back outside the case since the GPU's HDMI port is on the outside. That's the way I see it at least.
    Reply
  • Virtual_Singularity 27 August 2017 08:00
    Exactly. Btw, Evga also offers the same feature on all their DG-8 series Gaming cases, & Gigabyte has a 5.25" mod that offers the same feature, which comes with a bracket & 80cm (iirc) hdmi cables. Of the 3 (all huge, EATX cases) I've seen so far that include the front hdmi port, including the one in the article, Evga has a clever design which at least hides the connection from back to front.

    Moreover, their front panel i/o (aside from standard power/reset buttons) also includes a digital fan & temp control buttons, a USB 3.1 type C port, & another feature on their monstrous DG=8 cases I've never seen before. Though I'm curious as to how it works, I cant see why one would need it. It, being a K "boost" switch, that supposedly maxes out your CPU & GPU clocks after pressing it. I'd say one should see it for oneself on their site or a vid, not because it's necessarily functional or necessary, but just to see it. I'm sure Tom's will be doing a review on them sooner or later too.

    There may be more cases already on the market with the front hdmi port (or whatever else). If not, methinks there'll be more on the way.

    I've no interest in the case in the article, the other two, or the mod. None offer an elegant windowless solution made of all metal or aluminum. Also I've no current interest in VR, it still has a long way to go to imho.
    Reply
  • Mr5oh 27 August 2017 12:00
    20102569 said:
    Has that always been their logo? Not a fan of that.

    Is it supposed to look like Harry Potter's scar?

    I don't like it anyways... Who builds a "full tower" without a 5.25 bay? Even my HTPCs have optical drives in them (yes both of them, so they still play discs)...
    Reply