Lian Li PC-V3000 Full Tower Aluminium Chassis Now Available

When we originally spotted the Lian Li PC-V3000 at Computex 2017, there wasn't much information available other than what we could glean from the unit on display at the company’s booth in Taipei, but we now have full details about the chassis, including hardware specifications and pricing.

This full-sized brushed aluminum case sports a large tempered glass side panel, eight expansion slots, and support for up to E-ATX motherboards. There are mounting locations for nine 3.5" and eight 2.5" hard drives, graphics cards up to 360mm in length, CPU coolers as tall as 170mm, power supplies up to 300mm long, a total of seven 120/140mm fans, and radiators up to 420mm. The company also includes two supports that help prevent graphics cards from bending.

The chassis features a black anodized finish inside and out. Top panel I/O consists of an HDMI header, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and HD audio jacks. The RGB lighting controls are located behind the removable aluminum front panel. This PC-V3000 is fitted with magnetic dust filters on all intake fan mounting locations for easy cleaning and maintenance.

Be advised that all that aluminum and tempered glass comes at a cost: The PC-V3000 has a $450 MSRP. The chassis will be available mid-September.