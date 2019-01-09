Lian Li’s New Standing Desk PC Case Hides Your RGB Components With a Click

Having your PC built into your desk is nice, but you don’t always want to stare at your components and their blinking RGB lights.

So Lian Li has upgraded its standing desk case with glass that turns from clear to frosted with the press of a button.

It achieves this feat thanks to a layer that changes opacity when current runs through it.

The desk case accepts standard PC components and is motorized to switch from sitting to standing positions. The company is still working on perfecting the film that turns the desktop from clear to frosted, as well as integrating the control button into the desk controls.

Lian Li says the desk should be available later this year. Pricing and specs still aren’t finalized, but the company’s existing motorized desk case has an MSRP of $1,499.