Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Drops to New Low $1150

Black Friday is almost here, and there are plenty of deals to pick through already on some of our favorite hardware. We know it's not always easy to tell which discounts and offers are genuine, so we're sharing the best deals on tech we can find to make the shopping process a little easier.

Today we're sharing a deal we found on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet. We've got more deals on laptops and tablets you can explore, as well as a list of best laptops for 2020 if you want to see what specs are leading the market.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $1399, now $1150 @Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a tablet PC with a 12.3" touchscreen. It has an Intel Core 5 processor and is currently priced at a new all-time low at Amazon according to the price history data from PCPartPicker.View Deal

This tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 2736 x 1824. It's designed for portability and has a battery with an expected life of 10.5 hours, according to the specs.

This tablet comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. It has 16GB of memory and an internal SSD with 256 GB of storage space.

Visit the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 product page on Amazon for more spec details, reviews and checkout options.