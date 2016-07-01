Microsoft Unveils The Windows Insider MVP Program

Microsoft announced that it would alter its existing MVP Program last October, but we have not heard anything new about the program since. Instead of continuing the MVP program as a completely separate initiative, Microsoft has opted to move its MVP Program users into its Windows Insider Program.
Microsoft claimed that by combining the MVP Program users into the Windows Insider Program, it is able to more effectively communicate with the MVP users to proactively improve its software and services. MVPs will have direct contact with Microsoft’s product teams working to develop improvements to both the Windows platform and Microsoft’s various hardware devices.
Although it will take some time for the MVPs to transition into the new program, nothing will change for most users currently enrolled in Microsoft’s Windows Insider Program. A few Windows Insiders that Microsoft deems to be heavily engaged in the Windows Insider Program will be offered to join the Windows Insider MVP program sometime in early 2017.
This increase in communication between Microsoft’s product teams and users who are able to give direct insightful feedback could lead to higher quality software updates for Microsoft’s products. However, it is hard to judge what effect this change in Microsoft’s user programs will have over time.
Follow Michael Justin Allen Sexton @EmperorSunLao. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.
Right...
Because Microsoft has a proven track record of LISTENING to its user base. As long as the people who make decisions in Microsoft continue to ignore every one else (until after the fact, when they have to start back tracking), this means nothing.
I know you're trying to be sarcastic, but it's a true statement. Microsoft has more of a track record listening to users than any other company I can think of. Sure it's making tons of decisions users don't like, but it's going back on most of them, sometimes completely, sometimes part way.
Actually, it is a good OS. I do worry about the future of it. MS has to monetize it somehow. Just because you don't like how it reports back to MS does not make it a bad OS.
From Windows 8 forward, they have basically listened to no one. Everything they done recently shouts: shut up, we know what's best.
This is just the beginning of the journey, and I look forward to our ongoing collaboration with the MVP.
While we are working directly with existing MVP as they transition into the new program, for our most engaged Insiders, the opportunity to become a Windows Insider MVP will come early in 2017 and will be unveiled this fall. Stay tuned for future announcements.
While you may not like Win10, let's not hijack this thread about the MVP program just to say that.