Mionix Castor Gaming Mouse Built For Palm, Fingertip And Claw Grip Styles

The Swedish peripheral manufacturer Mionix announced a new mouse called the Castor. The idea behind the Castor mouse is, simply, to offer a premium gaming mouse that is compatible with three different grip types. These include a palm grip, fingertip grip and claw grip.

The body of the Castor is forged from plastic and is covered in four layers of rubber coating. This construction is designed to ensure not only a solid chassis, but also offers heaps of grip with a comfortable soft-touch design. At the palm area of the mouse is a Mionix logo, which along with the scroll wheel can be lit in 16.8 million colors.

Button-wise, there isn't anything special going on here. The mouse has six buttons: left, right, middle-mouse, forward, backward, and a DPI switcher. Aboard the mouse is also 128 Kb of memory, which you can use to store macros.

A PMW-3310 sensor handles the tracking, which is capable of up to 10,000 DPI without acceleration, and can track accurately at up to 215 inches per second. Mionix also included a lift-off distance calibration feature, which you can use to analyze the surface you're using the mouse on to find the lowest-possible lift-off distance. The mouse also polls at up to 1000 Hz, so it should be as responsive as the best gaming mice out there.

The body is 122.46 x 70.42 x 40.16 mm at its largest points, and it weighs 93.8 grams without the cable. With the cable, the weight goes up to 141.5 grams.

Pricing for the mouse sits at $69.99, with U.S. availability slated for September.

