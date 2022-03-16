Motherboard Makers Enable Support for Latest Ryzen CPUs

When AMD formally announced its Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor with 3D V-Cache, it clearly stated that the CPU will be supported by platforms based on its 400 and 500-series chipsets. But the lineup that AMD announced this week includes other processors that will also work on other platforms. Indeed, large motherboard makers are formally adding support for AMD's latest CPUs to their products.

Asus

Last week Asus was among the first to start offering AGESA 1.2.0.6b-based UEFI BIOS versions for its 400 and 500-series motherboards that added support for AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU.



On March 15, AMD confirmed that it would support Ryzen 5000-series processors on all platforms based on 300-series chipsets with AGESA 1.2.0.07-based UEFI BIOS versions, so right now it is a question of when AMD and motherboard makers release new firmware for appropriate motherboards.

Ryzen 7 5800X3D Ryzen 7 5700X Ryzen 5 5600 Ryzen 5 5500 Ryzen 5 4600G/4500/4100 Date Available Asus 500-series + + + + + Now Asus 400-series + + + + + Now Asus X370-series depends on AMD + + - + March 25 Asus A320-series depends on AMD + + - + March 25

Asus 400 and 500-series motherboards already support AMD's Ryzen 7 5700X, and Ryzen 5 5600/5500/4600G/4500/4100 processors, reports APN News. AMD A320 and X370-based platforms will get their new UEFI BIOS versions with support for these CPUs by March 25, which is well before actual processors become available.

Gigabyte

Gigabyte says that AMD's newly released Ryzen 5000 and 4000-series processors are drop-in compatible with its X570, B550, A520, X470, B450, and A320 (A320 does not support Ryzen 5 5500 for now) motherboards without UEFI BIOS updates.



Keeping in mind that these CPUs are based on well-known codenamed Vermeer, and Renoir designs, it is not surprising that Gigabyte's mainboards can support them now. Indeed, Gigabyte's CPU support list confirms this. Yet, it is recommended to use the latest BIOS.



Since AMD previously aimed its Ryzen 7 5800X3D on 400 or 500-series motherboards, it remains to be seen when Gigabyte adds support for this CPU to its previous generation platforms. Meanwhile, since the processor is over a month away, Gigabyte has a lot of time to add appropriate support to all of its AM4 mainboards that can handle it.

MSI

MSI this week began to roll-out an AGESA 1.2.0.06c-based beta UEFI BIOS version for select X570-powered motherboards to enable support for AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU. By now, far not all platforms got a BIOS update, but since the chip is not available just now, it is hardly a big problem.

As for support for AMD's Ryzen 7 5700X, and Ryzen 5 5600/5500/4600G/4500/4100 processors by MSI's motherboards based on AMD's X570, B550, A520, X470, B450, and A320 chipsets, the mainboard maker remains quiet. Still keeping in mind that the chips will start shipping only next month, this is hardly a big problem for now.

Others

Biostar and EVGA yet have to release new BIOS versions for their AM4 motherboards to add support for AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor as well as updates to the Ryzen 5000 and 4000-series lineups. Both companies have a month to do so.