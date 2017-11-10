Watch Us Play 'Need For Speed: Payback'

In this edition of the Tom’s Hardware Twitch livestream we head to Fortune Valley, where we’ll have to amass a huge roster of cars and return to the top of the street racing circuit in Need for Speed: Payback.

Throughout our stream, we’ll explore Ghost Games’ new world. We’ll advance through the main storyline through multiple quests, but we’ll also check out some of the other activities available in the open world. There’s also a chance that we can find Derelict vehicles, which are the rarest cars in the game.

The main story puts you in control of three characters who are proficient in different racing styles. Tyler prefers the road-based sprints, Mac is an off-road fanatic, and Jess wants to outrun cops in hot pursuit. In addition to these races, you can also obtain cars that can easily drift on tight corners or leave the competition behind in drag races.

One of the series’ main staples is customization, and just like previous titles, you’ll have a few options in changing your car’s appearance. You can alter parts such as the hood, side skirts, and even the brake calipers. However, you’ll need to complete different challenges before you get access to more customization options. There’s also a new way to upgrade your vehicle’s performance. You can visit a tune-up shop and get parts across six categories: Block, Head, Turbo, Exhaust, Transmission, and ECU (electronic control unit). You can also obtain these upgrades as a random reward after each race.

If you already have the game, make sure you download the Day One patch, which includes numerous fixes and changes. If you’re thinking about getting Need for Speed: Payback check out our story on its PC hardware requirements to ensure that your current build can handle it.