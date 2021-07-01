New Acer Firmware Unlocks More GPU Performance In Ampere Gaming Laptops

ComputerBase reports that Acer is preparing new firmware to increase the TGP (total graphics power) for its Nitro 5, Helios 300 and Triton 300 (SE) gaming laptops. The increased thermal limit will allow owners to squeeze more performance out of their devices.

With Ampere, Nvidia gave partners the freedom to adjust the chipmaker's mobile GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards to their gaming products. As a result, we have a scary amount of variants of the same graphics card on the market with different TGP rating. Obviously, a lower TGP means lower performance since the Ampere graphics card is held to lower clock speeds. In consequence, Nvidia has required laptop manufacturers to specify the TGP and clock speeds so consumers know exactly what they're purchasing.

Increasing the TGP is a double-edged sword. On one hand, you're getting more thermal freedom so you can enjoy a nice uplift in performance. On the other hand, the increased TGP means higher power draw, graphics card temperatures and potentially greater fan noise, depending on the capacity of the laptop's cooling solution.

Acer Gaming Laptops To Receive New Firmware

Model Graphics Card New TGP (W) Old TGP (W) Difference (W) Availability Acer Nitro 5 AN517-52 RTX 3060 95 85 10 BIOS / FW RTX 3050 Ti 75 70 5 In the works RTX 3050 75 70 5 In the works AN517-53 RTX 3050 75 70 5 BIOS / FW AN517-54 RTX 3070 100 85 15 In the works RTX 3060 95 85 10 In the works RTX 3050 Ti 75 70 5 In the works RTX 3050 75 70 5 In the works AN517-41 RTX 3080 100 85 15 BIOS / FW RTX 3070 100 85 15 BIOS / FW RTX 3060 95 85 10 BIOS / FW AN515-55 RTX 3060 95 85 10 BIOS / FW RTX 3050 Ti 75 70 5 In the works RTX 3050 75 70 5 In the works AN515-56 RTX 3050 75 70 5 BIOS / FW AN515-57 RTX 3070 100 85 15 In the works RTX 3060 95 85 10 In the works RTX 3050 Ti 75 70 5 In the works RTX 3050 75 70 5 In the works AN515-45 RTX 3080 100 85 15 BIOS / FW RTX 3070 100 85 15 BIOS / FW RTX 3060 95 85 10 BIOS / FW Helios 300 PH317-55 RTX 3070 140 135 5 In the works RTX 3060 130 100 30 In the works RTX 3050 Ti 95 80 15 In the works PH315-53 RTX 3080 105 100 5 BIOS / FW RTX 3070 105 100 5 BIOS / FW RTX 3060 105 100 5 BIOS / FW PH315-54 RTX 3070 110 100 10 BIOS / FW Triton 300 PT315-53 RTX 3080 110 95 15 In the works RTX 3070 110 95 15 In the works RTX 3060 105 95 10 In the works RTX 3050 Ti 85 75 10 In the works Triton 300 SE PT314-51s RTX 3060 90 75 15 BIOS / FW RTX 3050 Ti 85 75 10 BIOS / FW

According to ComputerBase, certain models will hit the market with the updated firmware, while others will require you to perform the update manually. At any rate, we should keep our expectations in check since the new firmware only increases the thermal envelope by 5W to 30W, which is dependent on the model. The new firmware won't miraculously turn your GeForce RTX 3050 Ti into a GeForce RTX 3060.

Marcel Behm, Senior Business Manager from Acer Germany stated that "our claim to gaming hardware is to offer a balance between the best possible CPU and GPU performance, volume and durability. Accordingly, we are pleased to be able to offer both interested buyers and many of our existing customers improved graphics performance with the BIOS update." (According to a machine translation.)

The new firmwares will be available on Acer's website shortly with the Helios 300 PH315-54 being the first model to receive its new firmware.