Noctua's All-Black Chromax Coolers Arrive Just in Time for LGA1700 CPUs

Just in time for Intel's upcoming launch of its 12th Generation Core 'Alder Lake' processors, Noctua has introduced its new all-black cooling system for CPUs in LGA1700 form-factor. The new Noctua NH-U12A chromax.black cooler promises to bring together high performance, quiet operation and a color scheme that better fits with most build themes than the company's typical beige and brown aesthetics.

Noctua's NH-U12A chromax.black is a classic high-performance air cooler for CPUs that features a large aluminum heatsink, a copper base, seven thick heat pipes and two 120-mm NX-A12x25 PWM fans. The fans can spin between roughly 450 and 2000 RPM and generate a maximum airflow of 102.1 m3/hm while keeping noise levels quite low, up to a reported 22.6 dBA. The cooler weighs 1220 grams when equipped with fans and is 158 mm tall, so you'll need a fairly roomy chassis.

(Image credit: Noctua)

The NH-U12A chromax.black also comes with Noctua's SecuFirm2 multi-socket mounting system, which is compatible with all modern Intel (LGA1700, LGA1200, LGA115x, LGA2011, LGA2066) and most AMD sockets (AM4, AM3, AM2, FM1, FM2).

Noctua traditionally does not list a thermal design power rating for its CPU coolers, but mentions its own Standardised Performance Rating (NSPR) instead. The Noctua NH-U12A has a 169 NSPR rating, which is just a tad below the NH-D15, which is specced at 183 NSPR.

(Image credit: Noctua)

To address Alder Lake-based builds (or any new builds or upgrades where black is the preferred color), Noctua is releasing four products: the NH-U12A chromax.black CPU cooling system, the all-black NF-A12x25 chromax.black.swap 120-mm PWM fan (with a bundle of swappable red, white, blue, green, grey, yellow and black anti-vibration pads), and the NA-HC7 and NA-HC8 heatsink covers.

(Image credit: Noctua)

"We are aware of how eagerly our customers have been waiting for these products and we would have loved to get them out earlier, but first we had to spend some extra time in order to make sure that we can exactly match the performance of the brown fans, and then things were further delayed by various supply chain issues due to the global pandemic," explained Roland Mossig, chief executive of Noctua. "With products that have been fine-tuned to the most minute details, seemingly simple things like creating a different colour version can end [up] being surprisingly tricky, but now with all of that out of the way, we are excited to finally be able to offer these long-awaited products to our customers"

The NH-U12A chromax.black CPU is available now directly from the company for $119.90/€119.90. The NF-A12x25chromax.black.swap 120-mm PWM fan costs $32.90/32.90 abd the covers cost $19.90/€19.90.