Nvidia Finally Confirms (Some) RTX 3060 Specs

Nvidia has taken its time revealing the RTX 3060's specs, but it's finally updated its website with additional information about the latest 30-series graphics card, just a little over a week before it's supposed to reach consumers. (At least in theory.)

The drip-drip-drip of information regarding the RTX 3060 has been particularly slow. Nvidia offered precious few details when it announced the card in January, and it seems like it announced the February 25 release date without revealing specs, too.

Now they're here. Without further ado:

RTX 3060 Official Specs Architecture Ampere GPU Cores 3584 Tensor Cores 3rd Generation RT Cores 2nd Generation Base Clock (MHz) 1320 Boost Clock (MHz) 1780 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 16 VRAM (GB) 12 VRAM Bus Width (bits) 192 TDP (watts) 170 Launch Date February 25, 2021 Launch Price $329

We still don't know everything about the RTX 3060, mostly because Nvidia hasn't offered details about the GA106 GPU on which it's based. Basic information such as the number of Tensor Cores, RT Cores, etc. in the GPU remains unconfirmed.

Die shots have offered a few clues, however, such as the inclusion of 120 Tensor Cores and 30 RT Cores. Nvidia also said in January the RTX 3060 would offer performance at 13 Shader-TFLOPS, 25 RT-TFLOPS, and 101 Tensor-TFLOPS.

Nvidia still has 10 days to reveal more information about the RTX 3060 and GA106 before their official launch, and if supply chain problems and already-rising prices are any indicator, it will take most people even longer to get their hands on a card.