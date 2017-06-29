Nvidia Releases Game Ready Driver For 'LawBreakers,' Spider-Man VR

Nvidia prepped for the upcoming debut of LawBreakers and the Spider-Man: Homecoming Virtual Reality Experience with a new Game Ready driver.

LawBreakers is a multiplayer-only shooter from former Epic Games designer Cliff Bleszinski. The game focuses on fast-paced combat featuring various heroes, all of which have their own unique abilities, and their acts of derring-do as they duke it out in the midst of gravitational anomalies. We first played the game in April 2016, and in the time since, it's gone through a public alpha and several closed betas, with an eye towards an August 8 release.

Nvidia didn't say how exactly this Game Ready driver has prepared for LawBreakers; it said only that you should "be sure to download the new Game Ready driver for an optimized experience." You'll be able to put the driver through the wringer before LawBreakers' official debut when it enters a "Rise Up" open beta on June 30. The beta ends on July 3, so you'll have a long weekend to figure out if the game is right for you. It's heading to PC and PS4 with two versions: a $30 base game and a $40 "Deadzo Deluxe" edition with extra in-game skins, stickers, and other items.

This Game Ready driver also includes optimizations for the free Spider-Man: Homecoming Virtual Reality Experience debuting on June 30. What exactly those optimizations entail was left vague--Nvidia said in a press release that its Game Ready driver program "delivers the best possible experience by optimizing performance and latency." That should help this web-slinging movie tie-in run a little better on HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. (The Spider-Man: Homecoming Virtual Reality Experience will also be available on PlayStation VR, naturally, as both are Sony products.)

You can download the new Game Ready driver via GeForce Experience or from Nvidia's website.