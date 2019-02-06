Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Specifications Emerge

Everything seems to indicate that Nvidia might be launching its GeForce GTX 1660 Ti gaming graphics card very soon. Custom models from Palit and MSI have been listed on various Russian online computer hardware retailers.

Albasoft listed the Palit GeForce GTX 1660 Ti StormX for 26,700.02 ₽ and the Palit GeForce GTX 1660 Ti StormX OC for 27,093.54 ₽, which translates to around $406.11 and $412.09, respectively.

The latest revision of popular hardware monitoring tool AIDA64 added support for the Nvidia TU116 silicon, which confirms its existence. If you've been following the Nvidia leaks, TU116 is the purported graphics processor that will be powering the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. The TU116 die is a close relative to the TU106 die that Nvidia uses inside the GeForce RTX 2060 and RTX 2070. However, it allegedly lacks Tensor Cores and RT Cores.

Although rumors of the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti have been floating around the Internet for months now, this is the first time we're seeing the specifications from an official listing. DNS Shop briefly listed the specifications for the Palit GeForce GTX 1660 Ti StormX (NE6166T018J9-161F) and Palit GeForce GTX 1660 Ti StormX OC (NE6166TS18J9-161F). The graphics card is outfitted with 1,536 CUDA cores and 96 TMUs (Texture Mapping Units).

The normal Palit GeForce GTX 1660 Ti StormX comes with a 1,500MHz base clock and 1,770MHz boost clock, which is believed to be the reference clock speeds for the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. On the other hand, the overclocked version has a 1,815MHz boost clock.

The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti also features 6GB of GDDR6 memory operating at 1,500MHz (12,000MHz effective) across a 192-bit memory interface resulting in a memory bandwidth of 288 GB/s. The RTX 20-series graphics cards have their memory clocked at 1,750MHz (14,000MHz effective). Video outputs on the Palit models include a DisplayPort output, an HDMI port, and a DVI-D port. They rely on a single 8-pin PCIe power connector.

Albasoft, another Russian retailer, listed two more GeForce GTX 1660 Ti models from MSI. Both the MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Armor 6G OC and MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Gaming X 6G comes equipped with a 1,536MHz base clock, 36MHz higher than Palit's offering. They also have different display connectors. The MSI graphics cards sport one HDMI port and three DisplayPort outputs.

  • RememberThe5th 06 February 2019 16:52
    Am i seeing double or it double posted?
    http://www.tomshardware.co.uk/forum/id-3884406/nvidia-geforce-gtx-1660-specifications-emerge.html
  • kvorshk79 06 February 2019 18:01
    400 bucks and only 6 gigs of VRAM? pass.
  • artk2219 06 February 2019 18:24
    21747212 said:
    400 bucks and only 6 gigs of VRAM? pass.

    Thats early pricing so not accurate, and pretty stupid with the 2060 at $350. That being said, if they can kick this thing off between 250 and 280, it shouldn't be a terrible deal, at least until navi launches.
  • King_V 06 February 2019 18:36
    21747252 said:
    21747212 said:
    400 bucks and only 6 gigs of VRAM? pass.

    Thats early pricing so not accurate, and pretty stupid with the 2060 at $350. That being said, if they can kick this thing off betweek 250 and 280, it shouldn't be a terrible deal, at least until navi launches.

    In addition, that's pricing in another country, along with whatever taxes, tariffs, or whatever get added, and converted to US Dollars.

    That doesn't mean it sells for the same price in the US. That would be completely insane - less performance than the RTX 2060 for more money?
  • elbert 06 February 2019 18:44
    The card has fewer cores than the RTX 2060 so it cant be as fast as the 1070. The price is a major issue give the faster 1070 is going for as low as $299. Not only is the 1070 faster, 2GB more GDDR5, but the 1070 offers up SLI. A good price for the 1660ti would be $249.
  • littleleo 06 February 2019 20:39
    So no Tensor Cores and RT Cores and 6GB of RAM and $406.11 to $412.09. Yeah Nvidia must be letting the Editor of the "Just buy it" article on Tom's make their decisions as well. Just a big FAIL if this is correct. Looking for something with improved performance over my GTX 970 in the $230 to $280 price range. This model if it stays as is isn't an option for me. I guess I"ll be waiting on AMD & Intel like most people sick of the Nvidia lies, hype train and their way over priced GPUs.
  • Desmond S 06 February 2019 22:16
    Same here with a 970 looking for an upgrade other than the rushed RTX lineup. Anything higher than $249 I'd rather wait for Navi.
  • MakoRuu 06 February 2019 22:51
    There's no way this card is going to be $400 and out price the RTX 2060.
  • urbanman2004 06 February 2019 23:06
    I don't see how NVIDIA is gonna sell the 1660TI if it costs anymore than $199-$250 USD since it'll be competing w/ refurbished/second hand GTX 1070's
  • littleleo 07 February 2019 00:27
    Never underestimate how greed can make NVIDIA totally stupid.
