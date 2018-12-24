Alleged Nvidia GeForce GTX 2050 / GTX 1150 Surfaces

TUM_APISAK, one of the most famous leakers in the computer hardware world, stumbled upon a mysterious Nvidia graphics card in the Geekbench database that could be the upcoming entry-level GeForce GTX 2050 or GTX 1150.

The latest entry from the rumor mill suggests that Nvidia will reportedly launch its GeForce GTX 11-series graphics cards to complement the GeForce RTX 20-series offerings. The GTX 11-series would allegedly continue to use the Turing silicon, but perhaps a lower end variant. For example, the GeForce RTX 2060 would use the TU106 die, while the rumored GeForce GTX 1160 would utilize the TU116 die.

Instead of clarifying the situation, the new rumor only adds to the confusion. We're not quite sure if Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 successor will be sold as the GeForce GTX 2050 or the GeForce GTX 1150. In fact, the Geekbench entry doesn't explicitly confirm the graphics card is powered by a Turing graphics processor, so take the specifications with a pinch of salt.

GeForce GTX 2050 / GTX 1150 GeForce GTX 1050 Architecture (GPU) Turing (TU107)* Pascal (GP107) CUDA Cores 896* 640 Texture Units 56* 40 Base Clock Rate ? 1354 MHz GPU Boost Rate 1560 MHz* 1455 MHz Memory Capacity 4GB* 2GB GDDR5 Memory Clock ? 7Gbps Memory Bus 128-bit* 128-bit Memory Bandwidth ? 112.1 GB/s ROPs 32* 32 L2 Cache ? 1MB TDP ? 75W Transistor Count ? 3.3 billion Die Size ? 132 mm²

*=unconfirmed

Assuming the graphics card in question is a GeForce GTX 2050 / GTX 1150, the GPU is likely to feature the T107 silicon fabbed on the 12nm FinFET manufacturing process by Taiwanese foundry TSMC. The presence of 14 compute units (Streaming Multiprocessors) suggests it would come equipped with 896 CUDA cores. The sample in the Geekbench benchmark purportedly has a 1,560MHz boost clock. Since it is a mobile version, the desktop variant should have a faster boost clock.

The GeForce GTX 2050 / GTX 1150 could also have up to 4GB of memory, which is twice the capacity of the previous GeForce GTX 1050. It's too soon to guess whether it uses GDDR5 or GDDR6 memory. But given that the previous models (GeForce GTX 1050 and GTX 950) had a 128-bit memory interface, the GeForce GTX 2050 / GTX 1150 might retain the same interface.