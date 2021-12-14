New Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti for Laptops Coming, According to Leak

FinalWire just released the latest 6.60 version of AIDA64, its diagnostic and benchmarking software. The latest version brings in preliminary support for Intel's next-generation Raptor Lake processors as well as Nvidia's yet-to-be-announced top-of-the-range graphics processor for mobile PCs, essentially confirming the green company's plans to launch the rumored GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU. We don't have detailed specifications for either of those yet, but assuming you manage to get your hands on an early sample, AIDA64 will apparently know what it is.

Enhanced CPU Support

FinalWire's AIDA64 v6.60 update introduces multiple innovations, including AVX-512 and AVX2 accelerated benchmarks for Intel's Alder Lake (which do not officially support AVX-512). It also has support for Raptor Lake processors and preliminary support for the next generation Meteor Lake CPUs that are due to land about two years from now. In addition, the new version of the tool includes an AVX accelerated benchmark for various Zhaoxin and Hygon C86 Mukti/Dhyana processors.



But while it is nice to see enhanced support for Intel's Alder Lake and Raptor Lake CPUs as well as Chinese CPUs, the confirmation of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti for laptops looks particularly interesting.

Nvidia's GA102 and RTX 3080 Ti Coming to Laptops

It's been rumored that Nvidia plans to introduce new Ti-branded GeForce RTX GPUs for desktops with more VRAM. Now it looks as though there will also be some new GeForce RTX 30-series Ti products for laptops in the near future. According to the press release, what's even more exciting is that a new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be coming to laptops.



The notes state, "GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12GB and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop." What they don't say is whether that GPU will be based on Nvidia's GA104 GPU (with up to 6144 CUDA cores) or if it will use GA102 GPU (with up to 10752 CUDA cores). However, Nvidia already has the GA104-powered GeForce RTX 3080 for laptops with 6144 CUDA cores, so using the same GPU with higher clocks or more VRAM may not make a lot of sense. What seems more likely is that Nvidia will use the considerably larger and more power hungry GA102 in a configuration appropriate for high-end gaming notebooks.



At present, Nvidia's GA102 is used exclusively for desktop graphics cards: the GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and GeForce RTX 3080. While those all require 320W or more power, Nvidia could drop the clocks and maybe even switch to GDDR6 memory (instead of GDDR6X) to fit the chip into a mobile profile. The biggest notebooks top out at around 150W of power for the GPU, and such a configuration should be possible. It would also unlock performance levels previously not available for mobile PCs. Of course that would impact battery life, but for desktop replacement notebooks that shouldn't matter too much.



Nvidia yet has to confirm its plans to launch the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti for laptops, so take this information with a grain of salt. However, AIDA64 isn't normally prone to leaking false information, so we strongly suspect we'll see the GPU in notebooks in the coming months.