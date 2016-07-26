Trending

Nvidia Brings Pascal To Pro Graphics With Quadro P6000, P5000 GPUs

By

Quadro P6000

At SIGGRAPH 2016, Nvidia announced its first two professional graphics cards for workstations based on the Pascal architecture, the Quadro P6000 and the Quadro P5000.

With this release, Nvidia brings the well-documented Pascal design to workstation graphics. The 16nm FinFET transistors mean even more processing power in a smaller space. Simultaneous Multi Projection (SMP) is actually more important in the workstation space because applications can now use the same geometry in multiple windows, and it is common in 3D applications to have an entire orthographic projection of the same geometry on screen (top, front, side and perspective views).

Lighting and shading artists will appreciate the performance boost given by dynamic load balancing because the card will perform better when using real-time shaded and CUDA- or OpenCL-rendered views at the same time.

The DisplayPort 1.4 ports support up to 7680x4320 at 60 Hz in 30-bit color or can drive up to four 5k displays simultaneously. The Quadro Sync 2 card can be used to sync up to 8 GPUs per system for artifact-free multi-display imagery.

Both cards are expected to be available in October 2016. Pricing was not available at press time.

Quadro P5000
Quadro P6000Quadro P6000
CUDA Cores38403840
GPU Memory24 GB GDDR5X16 GB GDDR5X
FP32 Performance12 TFLOPs8.9 TFLOPS
Max Power Consumption250W180W
Graphics BusPCI Express 3.0 x16PCI Express 3.0 x16
Display Connectors-DP 1.4 (4)-DVI-D (1)-Optional Stereo-DP 1.4 (4)-DVI-D (1)-Optional Stereo
Form Factor4.4" H x 10.5" L Dual Slot4.4" H x 10.5" L Dual Slot
15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hispeed120 26 July 2016 15:17
    I think you need to update the table at the bottom to P6000 and P5000.
    Reply
  • cknobman 26 July 2016 15:53
    AMD laughs at your paltry 24GB of memory, LOL
    Reply
  • gnarr 26 July 2016 16:28
    It's not the size of your RAM that matters, it's how you use it!
    Reply
  • nix27 26 July 2016 18:50
    18336375 said:
    AMD laughs at your paltry 24GB of memory, LOL
    And Nvidia laughs at the $10K price tag for Pro SSG.
    Reply
  • salgado18 26 July 2016 19:12
    Just read the Radeon Pro SSG news, and suddenly this looks so boring... :/

    The new Radeon Pro WX professional series do to, ok? Not trolling Nvidia.
    Reply
  • jeremy2020 26 July 2016 19:59
    Seriously...nvidia vs amd is still something people get worked up about?
    Reply
  • rwinches 26 July 2016 21:22
    The SSG Dev Kit is priced at $10K not the card alone.
    Reply
  • problematiq 26 July 2016 21:45
    Isn't the SSG using a SSD not GDDR or HBM ram?
    Reply
  • tiagoluz8 26 July 2016 21:50
    18336375 said:
    AMD laughs at your paltry 24GB of memory, LOL

    NVIDIA laughs at AMD's paltry 2GB/s (max) 1TB SSD inside the GPU.
    Reply
  • bit_user 26 July 2016 22:12
    So, 2x the memory of a new Titan X or GTX 1080 for at least 5x the $? That and ECC are probably the only differences.

    *yawn*

    BTW, they're seriously over-hyping "Simultaneous Multi Projection". It doesn't enable anything you couldn't do before. It just an optimization for doing it in a single pass. I doubt most apps are bottlenecked by geometry processing, anyhow.
    Reply