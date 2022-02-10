Nvidia's Single-Slot Low-Profile Pro GPU Has 8GB of Memory, Four 4K120 Outputs

Nvidia's partners have started sales of the company's entry-level T1000 8GB professional graphics card that combines tiny dimensions with robust display connectivity and low power consumption. The board is designed primarily for light CAD/CAM applications that do not need serious graphics oomph. For performance in games, it promises to offer framerates comparable to that of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650.

Nvidia quietly introduced its T1000 entry-level professional graphics card — based on the previous-generation TU117 GPU (896 CUDA cores, 2.5 FP32 TFLOPS) equipped with 4GB or 8GB of GDDR6 memory with a 128-bit interface — last May. The card consumes just about 50 W of power (and does not require any additional power connectors), uses a low-profile form-factor and comes with a single-slot cooling system. The board can be installed into any system and drive up to four 4K60 displays or two 8K60 monitors (which use two DP 1.4a connectors per LCD), which makes it one of the world's smallest graphics cards with a multi-4K-monitor capability.

The Nvidia T1000 uses TU117 graphics processor with similar compute performance as Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650, yet since it is equipped with 4/8GB of GDDR6 memory with a 128-bit interface, it could probably be a tad faster in cases where DRAM bandwidth matters.

(Image credit: Elsa)

By today's standards, performance of an entry-level offering from 2019 is hardly impressive, but the T1000 was not designed to run games, but rather offer decent performance in CAD/CAM and multi-display (e.g., video walls) applications. Furthermore, its tiny dimensions, four 4K display outputs, and a 50W power consumption are its unique advantages. Even Matrox Graphics does not have a low-profile graphics card with four 4K outputs. Meanwhile, to connect displays with HDMI inputs, Nvidia's T1000 SKUs come with four mDP-to-HDMI converters that are guaranteed to work and are even equipped with a latch that prevents accidental disconnection.

While the Nvidia T1000 4GB and 8GB professional graphics boards were quietly added to the company's lineup in May, 2021, it's possible we're not seeing until now due to chip short. In Japan, Elsa sells an Nvidia T1000 4GB card with two mDP-to-HDMI adapters for ¥51,700 ($405 without tax), whereas a model with four mDP-to-HDMI converters for ¥55,000 ($431 without tax), reports Hermitage Akihabara. By contrast, Elsa's Nvidia T1000 8GB costs ¥63,470 ($497 without tax), reports Akiba PC Hotline.

In the U.S., PNY charges $398 for its Nvidia T1000 4GB board, but the company won't ship the card until March.