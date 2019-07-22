Origin PC Combines All Major Consoles, High-End Desktop in 'Big O'

(Image credit: Unbox Therapy/YouTube)

Origin PC recently celebrated its tenth anniversary by cramming a high-end gaming PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X into a single case to form a device it called the Big O 2.0. Just don't expect to be able to buy this overstuffed tribute to gaming for yourself.

Tweaktown reported that Origin PC doesn't plan to sell the Big O to consumers; it simply wanted to do something cool to commemorate its first decade of operation. But that didn't stop it from sending a Big O to the Unbox Therapy channel on YouTube for a quick demo of the system's capabilities.

Origin PC didn't spare any expense when it came to the Big O's components. Hexus reported that the company assembled the device with an MSI MEG Z390 Godlike motherboard, an Intel Core i9-9900K processor, an Nvidia Titan RTX graphics card, 64GB of Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB memory and a pair of Samsung EVO NVMe 2TB sticks complemented by a Seagate BarraCuda 14TB hard drive.

That setup is better than most enthusiasts have in their own systems, and they didn't also find a way to fit three consoles into the same chassis. The components alone cost over $6,000 at MSRP even without accounting for the case, power supply, or cooling. The consoles would run approximately $1,200. It's not hard to imagine all the custom parts bringing the grand total for the Big O to more than $10,000.

Does anyone need a single device capable of running pretty much every modern game on the planet? Probably not. Most people wouldn't even be able to push the PC inside the Big O to its limits. But damned if it isn't cool to see a company finally offering the childhood dream of being able to play a game regardless of what platform it was made for. There are worse ways to celebrate spending a decade on this planet.