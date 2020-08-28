Overclockers Hit 1006 FPS on Doom Eternal Using Liquid Nitrogen

World records come in all sorts of forms, and one of those is Doom Eternal's framerate. The milestone that is relevant in this challenge is 1000 FPS, as that's what id's lead programmer said the id Tech 7 engine could hit, provided you feed it the right hardware.

Naturally, someone out there was going to try and hit this mark, and the team to do so is from Polish hardware retailer X-Kom, who successfully hit 1000 FPS in Doom Eternal using liquid nitrogen. Credit goes to Piotr "Lipton" Szymanski and Marcin "Ryba" Rywak.

But it's not just liquid nitrogen, of course. The overclockers used every trick in the book to pull this off.

The system they used consists of an Asus Maximus Xi Apex motherboard with an Intel Core i7 9700K in its socket, paired with an RTX 2080 Ti from Asus. A 1200 W be quiet! PSU was also used, and of course, all graphics settings were set as low as they could go. As many sharp viewers also pointed out, the 1000 FPS framerate was only hit when looking at a black wall, with little to render.

In practice, there is of course very little point to this exercise, except to prove that it can be done. No monitor is capable of displaying anywhere near 1000 FPS, and you wouldn't be able to see the difference anyway if one could.