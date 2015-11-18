Patriot Releases Viper Elite DDR4 Memory

Patriot announced the availability of its Viper Elite DDR4 memory kits, which are intended for use on the latest Intel 100 Series platforms.
The new DDR4 modules come in 8 GB (2 x 4 GB), 16 GB (2 x 8 GB), 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) and 64 GB (4 x 16 GB) kits. All of the models come with your choice of red, blue or grey aluminum heatsinks (with the exception of the 32 GB kit, which comes only in grey). These memory kits draw as low as 1.2V and up to 1.35V, and start at 2400 MHz and reach speeds up to 3200 MHz (grey heatsink only).
It's somewhat odd that grey heatshields seem to be the premium member of Patriot's new memory lineup, with 32 GB kits and high-speed DDR4-3200 available only with grey aluminum heatsinks. However, these offerings are a welcomed addition to the DDR4 market, with the availability of higher-density modules still scarce and few outlets able to keep these enthusiast-level memory kits in stock.
Patriot's Viper Elite memory kits are available now from online retailers such as Fry's Electronics, Newegg and Amazon. The kits start at $52.99 and cost as much as $499. DDR4 prices seem to be dropping, and Patriot's new RAM seems both affordable and powerful enough for even the discerning enthusiast.
Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. PC gaming, graphics hardware and VR devices are among his favorite topics to cover. He is a lifelong PC enthusiast, former IT administrator and a custom PC builder with a penchant for creating music, voice acting and all things geek.
I think you missed the actual marketing trickery roadmap there. Patriot knows enthusiasts will go for 32GB+ of RAM. Nowadays there is quite a large crowd sitting in between 32GB - 64GB, but 32GB is much more common. Usually those enthusiasts care about how the system looks and try to match design language and colors. Blue, White, Black, Red are very used. If an enthusiast wants DDR4 for his / her Intel platform, he /she will want to match some colors - hence blue (or any color other than grey) is not available EXACTLY for the 32GB kit, which will force some into (at least) considering the 64GB offering.
If I were to do so, I would consider another company's product. Period.
Somebody who hunts down for people like that to suck money like a vampire sucks blood has a very clear definition in the dictionary, which is a word starting with c and ending with unt. You may realize these heatsinks are identical except the paint on them. It couldn't be more obvious there's no supply issue or shortage in the mix since they can easily manufacture all kits with all colors available, but deliberately decided not to.
Also to be considered is the color they limited the 32GB kit with: grey - it expresses a clear will to remain in the unknown, in the anonymity, to be perceived as invisible by the rest - it's the main color to use if you want NOT to stand out - oh WOW, HEY isn't that the exact opposite of what most high-end system builders want?
It makes perfect sense.
I don't follow...