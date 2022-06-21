PCIe 7.0 to Reach 512 GB/s, Arrive in 2025

(Image credit: PCI-SIG)

The PCI-SIG Developers Conference 2022 is in full swing, and today the standards committee behind the ubiquitous PCIe interface announced that the PCIe 7.0 specification is targeted for release to its members in 2025 with a data rate up to 128 GT/s. That equates to 512 GB/s of bi-directional throughput via a 16-lane (x16) connection (before encoding overhead). As a reminder, the PCI-SIG is the consortium behind the PCIe interface, an open industry standard comprised of over 900 member companies.

The PCI-SIG notes that the PCIe 7.0 interface will provide a blistering 512 GB/s of bi-directional throughput over a x16 connection, but that is before encoding overhead and the impact of header efficiency, both of which impact the usable bandwidth.



The PCIe 7.0 interface will continue to use 1b/1b encoding and the PAM4 signaling tech that was introduced with PCIe 6.0, a notable improvement over the 128b/130b encoding and NRZ signaling used with the 3.0 to 5.0 specifications. As such, the real-world usable bandwidth will be somewhat lower than the 512 GB/s figure, but still represent a doubling over the PCIe 6.0 interface.

The new PCIe 7.0 specification comes after the PCI-SIG finalized the PCIe 6.0 specification earlier this year and will provide a doubling of bandwidth over the prior-gen PCIe 6.0 interface. PCIe 6.0 devices began coming to market in April from Renesas, but it will still be some time before we see devices like SSDs and GPUs that support this speedy interface.

In fact, as you'll notice, there still aren't many PCIe 5.0 devices on the market, though the interface did come to mainstream motherboards with the arrival of Intel's Alder Lake and will also make an appearance on AMD's upcoming Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 platform that arrives later this year. The first PCIe 5.0 SSDs will arrive at the same time as the Ryzen 7000 processors, but we've already seen product announcements for PCIe 5.0 devices for data centers and AI/ML gear.



All of this is to say that you won't see PCIe 7.0 devices on the market for quite some time, though the PCI-SIG is starting the process of defining the specification now. The PCIe 7.0 spec is expected to land in 2025, but we won't see end devices until the 2028 time frame.

PCIe 7.0 Specification Goals:

Delivering 128 GT/s raw bit rate and up to 512 GB/s bi-directionally via x16 configuration

Utilizing PAM4 (Pulse Amplitude Modulation with 4 levels) signaling

Focusing on the channel parameters and reach

Continuing to deliver the low-latency and high-reliability targets

Improving power efficiency

Maintaining backwards compatibility with all previous generations of PCIe technology

