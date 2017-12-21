Phanteks Announces Two New Glacier Series Reservoirs

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Phanteks announced two new premium reservoirs to its Glacier Series of water cooling products. The company said these reservoirs were inspired by water distribution plates created by the modding community and were developed to showcase and highlight the liquid element of your build.

The Phanteks Glacier R160 and R220 reservoirs are constructed using a large polished acrylic block attached to a sandblasted aluminum backing heatsink with built-in fins for improved heat transfer. There is a nickel plated copper plate sandwiched between the large aluminum heatsink and the fluid in the reservoir to help prevent galvanic corrosion cause by dissimilar metals. Both reservoirs include a mounting location for a DDC water pump and includes a matching anodized heatsink for an optional pump.

These reservoirs feature a multi-port design and are equipped with integrated RGB lighting compatible with MSI’s Mystic Light Sync, Asus Aura Sync, and Gigabyte RGB Fusion. Each reservoir is fitted with a number of high-intensity RGB LED lights. Phanteks also includes a flexible mounting bracket that allows the reservoirs to be attached to either a 120mm or 140mm fan in multiple orientations.

The Phanteks Glacier R160 and R220 reservoirs will be available February 2018 with a MSRP of $90 and $110, respectively.