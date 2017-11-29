Trending

PowerColor Debuts Red Devil RX Vega 64, 56 Graphics Cards

By

PowerColor announced two new AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics cards bearing the Red Devil moniker.

The PowerColor Red Devil RX Vega 64 and Vega 56 feature the company’s Red Devil shroud, a triple-fan custom cooler with a metal backplate and red accents. The Vega 64 features a total of 4,096 stream processors with a 1,607MHz core clock and 945MHz memory clock with 8GB of HBM2 memory running on a 2,048-bit interface. The Vega 56 features the same memory capacity (8GB HBM2, 2,048-bit), but with 3,584 stream processors clocked at 1,526MHz and a memory clock of 800MHz.

Both of the new graphics cards require two 8-pin PCIe power connectors, with a recommended minimum power supply wattage of 750W. For display output, the cards feature two HDMI 2.0 and two DisplayPort 1.3 interfaces.

Pricing and availability of the new PowerColor Red Devil RX Vega 64 and 56 are currently unknown.

PowerColor Red Devil GPURX Vega 64RX Vega 56
Stream Processors4,0963,584
Engine Clock1,607MHz1,526MHz
Memory8GB 2,048-bit HBM2
Memory Clock945MHz800MHz
Display Output- HDMI 2.0 x 2- DisplayPort 1.3 x2
Power Connectors8-pin x2
Recommended PSU750W
5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • shrapnel_indie 29 November 2017 18:26
    FINALLY! Non-Reference designs are making themselves known that they are coming, and soon. It will be interesting to see what they can do with an overclock now. I'm assuming that the surfaces are now permanently at even heights as well.
    Reply
  • torka 29 November 2017 19:30
    Ugly, it looks like something an eleven year old would design.
    Reply
  • alk3punk7 29 November 2017 20:24
    This looks way better than the XFX design and with the power connectors not in the middle of the body of the card, should be better for cable management.
    Reply
  • GustavoVanni 29 November 2017 20:36
    Do you want one? Watch this:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mYdQNifQ7Q8
    Reply
  • Giroro 30 November 2017 19:11
    "Engine" clock?
    A GPU isn't an engine.
    Reply