PowerColor Debuts Red Devil RX Vega 64, 56 Graphics Cards

PowerColor announced two new AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics cards bearing the Red Devil moniker.

The PowerColor Red Devil RX Vega 64 and Vega 56 feature the company’s Red Devil shroud, a triple-fan custom cooler with a metal backplate and red accents. The Vega 64 features a total of 4,096 stream processors with a 1,607MHz core clock and 945MHz memory clock with 8GB of HBM2 memory running on a 2,048-bit interface. The Vega 56 features the same memory capacity (8GB HBM2, 2,048-bit), but with 3,584 stream processors clocked at 1,526MHz and a memory clock of 800MHz.

Both of the new graphics cards require two 8-pin PCIe power connectors, with a recommended minimum power supply wattage of 750W. For display output, the cards feature two HDMI 2.0 and two DisplayPort 1.3 interfaces.

Pricing and availability of the new PowerColor Red Devil RX Vega 64 and 56 are currently unknown.