PowerColor Shows 2GB, 4GB 'Red Devil' RX 460 Graphics Cards

Over the last few weeks, AMD has been launching graphics cards like there's no tomorrow, and as such, we’re seeing heaps of custom cards, too. Today, AMD launched the Radeon RX 460, and one of the board partners showing its custom cards is PowerColor, with its Red Dragon Radeon RX 460 2 GB and the Red Dragon Radeon RX 460 4 GB.

Seeing as they’re both called “Red Dragon,” one would think that they’re identical cards aside from the memory size, but the names are deceiving – they also have different coolers. Clock-wise, the two run identically at 1,212 MHz on the GPU (which is a small 12 MHz above reference clocks), and the GDDR5 memory on both of them runs over a 128-bit memory interface at an effective speed of 7.0, which is the reference frequency.

Both cards come with a dual-link DVI connector, HDMI and DisplayPort.

The 2 GB flavor of the card comes with a single-fan cooler with a simple shroud and heatsink, whereas the 4 GB variant comes with two fans and a more potent heatsink. Neither of the cards have any special bells or whistles, so they should be two of the more affordable RX 460s, with the 2 GB variant likely coming close to the $110 MSRP set by AMD.