Longing To Try PSVR? Best Buy And GameStop Can Help You Out, Possibly This Weekend

Sony announced that it partnered with Best Buy and GameStop to provide public demos of its upcoming PlayStation VR system. Over the summer, as many as 300 Best Buy and GameStop locations in the U.S. and Canada will offer public trials of the upcoming PlayStation accessory.

If you would like to find a demo near you, Sony has created a tool, which you can find on the PlayStation Experience website, that will let you search for the nearest retailer with a PSVR kiosk. The first 30 locations began letting people try the PlayStation VR today, but a week from now you’ll be able to find demos all over the place. Sony said that on June 24 the number of demos "will expand to about 300 locations in the U.S. and Canada." If you happen to live in one of the following cities, you could try PSVR out this weekend, though.

CityState
BaltimoreMD
BostonMA
ChicagoIL
CincinnatiOH
ClevelandOH
ColumbiaSC
ColumbusOH
DallasTX
DenverCO
DetroitMI
FayettevilleAR
Ft. LauderdaleFL
Grand RapidsMI
HartfordCT
HoustonTX
Los AngelesCA
MilwaukeeWI
MinneapolisMN
New YorkNY
San FranciscoCA
TampaFL
ToledoOH
WashingtonD.C.
West Palm BeachFL

Initially, the demo kiosks will have five experiences to try. If you go find a demo today, you’ll be able to play Playstation VR Worlds, Eve: Valkyrie, Headmaster, Battlezone, and SUPERHYPERCUBE. Sony said that other games will be added to the demo list closer to the hardware launch in October.

The Sony PlayStation VR will start shipping on October 13. The first batch of pre-orders sold out shortly after they became available. Sony isn't currently accepting additional orders for the hardware, but you can sign up to be notified when more units are offered.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sillynilly 17 June 2016 18:12
    My city wasn't listed above, but when I went to the site 2 locations popped up within 15 miles of me! Awesome, plan on checking it out.
  • clonazepam 17 June 2016 18:50
    Just a head's up for that Experience Playstation VR website. Not all zip codes work. Mine comes up with zero, but the zip for the main part of town (1 mile away) works just fine? *shrug*
  • araczynski 17 June 2016 20:42
    Ditto, website showed one 5 miles from me, starting next week! yay, curious to see how it compares to the original Oculus2 that's collecting dust at work.
  • Malzy 18 June 2016 11:08
    As someone from the Detroit, MI area, I'm pretty sure they don't mean actually in Detroit. Would be nice to know where it really is.
