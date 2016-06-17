Longing To Try PSVR? Best Buy And GameStop Can Help You Out, Possibly This Weekend

Sony announced that it partnered with Best Buy and GameStop to provide public demos of its upcoming PlayStation VR system. Over the summer, as many as 300 Best Buy and GameStop locations in the U.S. and Canada will offer public trials of the upcoming PlayStation accessory.

If you would like to find a demo near you, Sony has created a tool, which you can find on the PlayStation Experience website, that will let you search for the nearest retailer with a PSVR kiosk. The first 30 locations began letting people try the PlayStation VR today, but a week from now you’ll be able to find demos all over the place. Sony said that on June 24 the number of demos "will expand to about 300 locations in the U.S. and Canada." If you happen to live in one of the following cities, you could try PSVR out this weekend, though.

City State Baltimore MD Boston MA Chicago IL Cincinnati OH Cleveland OH Columbia SC Columbus OH Dallas TX Denver CO Detroit MI Fayetteville AR Ft. Lauderdale FL Grand Rapids MI Hartford CT Houston TX Los Angeles CA Milwaukee WI Minneapolis MN New York NY San Francisco CA Tampa FL Toledo OH Washington D.C. West Palm Beach FL

Initially, the demo kiosks will have five experiences to try. If you go find a demo today, you’ll be able to play Playstation VR Worlds, Eve: Valkyrie, Headmaster, Battlezone, and SUPERHYPERCUBE. Sony said that other games will be added to the demo list closer to the hardware launch in October.

The Sony PlayStation VR will start shipping on October 13. The first batch of pre-orders sold out shortly after they became available. Sony isn't currently accepting additional orders for the hardware, but you can sign up to be notified when more units are offered.

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.