AMD’s R9 Nano Just Got More Interesting With Big Price Drop

AMD launched its Mini-ITX sized R9 Nano graphics card (review here) back in September. Within the six-inch long package you’ll find the same GPU core found in the company’s flagship Fury X graphics card; the Nano is limited only in power consumption. For that reason, and due to limited yields, AMD chose to launch the card at the same price tag as the flagship part, much to the dismay of many people wanting to get their hands on a Fiji-based GPU at a discounted rate.

The Nano proved to be a very powerful part, but there was criticism of the price tag. It seems AMD has heard the feedback and has taken action. As of today, AMD has slashed the cost of the R9 Nano in a dramatic gesture.

Going forward, the MSRP for AMD’s Mini-ITX powerhouse card will be $499. That’s a $150 discount from the launch price, which makes the Nano the cheapest Fiji card on the market. It's a somewhat surprising move for a card that has no direct competitor, but this can only be good for the customer. At $499, the Nano will be in the sights of a whole new class of buyer.

