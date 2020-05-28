Raspberry Pi Alternative Uses AMD Ryzen, Radeon Vega Graphics for AI Projects

Just as The Raspberry Pi Foundation has been busy crafting the Raspberry Pi 4 (8GB) model announced today, another single-board computer maker, Axiomtek, is also at it again with another new single-board computer (SBC). Following Axiomtek's unveiling of the CAPA13R just over a week ago, it's now unwrapped the MIRU130, which targets artificial intelligence applications with the help of an embedded AMD Ryzen APU.

Announced Friday, the MIRU130 targets machine vision and deep learning. Axiomtek said it "was designed to help developers to deploy vision-based AI applications faster and easier."

Like the CAPA13R , the new MIRU130 comes with either an embedded AMD Ryzen V1807B or V1605B APU. That means the SBC takes advantage of AMD Radeon Vega graphics "with support from DirectX 12," Axiomtek's announcement noted. The Ryzen V1807B offers AMD Radeon Vega 11 graphics, and the Ryzen V1605B brings Radeon Vega 8 graphics onboard.

If integrated graphics aren't enough for you, the MIRU130 can even support discrete graphics cards via a PCIe x16 golden finger with a PCIe x8 signal.

Additionally, the MIRU130 cam support up to two displays at a time, thanks to having a DisplayPort and HDMI port.

The MIRU130's form factor is in between Mini-ITX and Micro-ATX with measurements of 9.6 x 6.7 inches (244mm x 170mm).

Axiomtek's MIRU130 also supports up to 16GB of RAM with room for two DDR4 SO-SIMM modules. It has a vision-specific I/O that uses 2-CH trigger input, camera trigger output and LED lighting controllers designed for conveyor tracking.

If you want to explore the new specs in-depth, check out the official datasheet [PDF]. The product is listed on the Axiomtek store with its own product page , but no information has been released publicly about price.