Raspberry Pi Alternative Uses AMD Ryzen, Radeon Vega Graphics for AI Projects

Just as The Raspberry Pi Foundation has been busy crafting the Raspberry Pi 4 (8GB) model announced today, another single-board computer maker, Axiomtek, is also at it again with another new single-board computer (SBC). Following Axiomtek's unveiling of the CAPA13R just over a week ago, it's now unwrapped the MIRU130, which targets artificial intelligence applications with the help of an embedded AMD Ryzen APU.
Announced Friday, the MIRU130 targets machine vision and deep learning. Axiomtek said it "was designed to help developers to deploy vision-based AI applications faster and easier."
Like the CAPA13R , the new MIRU130 comes with either an embedded AMD Ryzen V1807B or V1605B APU. That means the SBC takes advantage of AMD Radeon Vega graphics "with support from DirectX 12," Axiomtek's announcement noted. The Ryzen V1807B offers AMD Radeon Vega 11 graphics, and the Ryzen V1605B brings Radeon Vega 8 graphics onboard.
If integrated graphics aren't enough for you, the MIRU130 can even support discrete graphics cards via a PCIe x16 golden finger with a PCIe x8 signal.
Additionally, the MIRU130 cam support up to two displays at a time, thanks to having a DisplayPort and HDMI port.
The MIRU130's form factor is in between Mini-ITX and Micro-ATX with measurements of 9.6 x 6.7 inches (244mm x 170mm).
Axiomtek's MIRU130 also supports up to 16GB of RAM with room for two DDR4 SO-SIMM modules. It has a vision-specific I/O that uses 2-CH trigger input, camera trigger output and LED lighting controllers designed for conveyor tracking.
If you want to explore the new specs in-depth, check out the official datasheet [PDF]. The product is listed on the Axiomtek store with its own product page, but no information has been released publicly about price.
It's absolutely not a Pi-class machine, because:
Plus, it will burn probably at least 3x the power, requiring active cooling.
Lastly, it will cost probably in the realm of 10x to 20x as much, being aimed towards industrial applications.
This is just sad, guys. Please cut it out. If you want to publish these announcements, at least stop pretending they're Pi-class. It's not good for anyone.
This is the second article in a week describing an industrial, medical, signage, kiosk, etc SBC as a Pi competitor. It's like saying that a new 18-wheeler is a competitor of a 50cc moped.
Hopefully smarter heads will prevail and this non-sense will stop. Right now, it just shows a lack of journalistic acumen when it comes to industrial SBC.
If you want real and factual news about SBC, look for cnx-software or linuxgizmos, both are .com.
First you'll learn that Axiomtek is just one player among others. Second the AMD V series is mostly used in industrial SBC, not end user SBC, the Udoo Bolt being an exception. These industrial boards are usually in the $500 range per unit. There are not intended for individual usage. Corporations buy them by the dozens, hundreds or more, thus getting a significant discount. As an individual you are stuck with the full price. Add the rest of components (memory, disk(s), PSU, case) and you'll spend $500 -> $1500 depending on what you select. For that price you can get a much more powerful decent PC to which the Pi compares as a microbe.
I know exactly what a V1605B can do: I own an industrial SBC based on it. 99+% of the regular Tomshardware readers will be better served with a 3200G or 3400G. The difference will be more power for individual usage and money not spent on things they will never use.
If Tomshardware want to cover industrial SBC, they better hire reporters who actually know their subject. But then again, this specialized market will not be of interest for most of Tomshardware readers. The latter do NOT care about watchdogs, COM ports, ultra-low energy consumption, 4 displays, SPI, or even sometime BMC and IPMI, and so on.
If Tomshardware wants to write articles on SBC in the price range of the Pi, they better look at models from Odroid or Radxa to begin with.