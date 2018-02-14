Razer Announces Wirelessly Powered Mamba Hyperflux Mouse (Now Available)

Trending

Update, 2/14/18, 8:45am PT: The Razer Mamba Hyperflux is now available on Razer's site. It's coming "everywhere else in March 2018."

LAS VEGAS, NV -- At CES 2018, Razer announced the latest version of its Mamba gaming mouse--the wirelessly powered Mamba Hyperflux.

We saw some talk of wirelessly charged mice in 2017, but the Razer Mamba Hyperflux doesn’t have a battery--it’s wireless powered, not charged. Razer argues that leaving out the battery allows the Mamba Hyperflux to remain as light as a normal wired mouse. For wireless communication, the mouse uses Razer’s 2.4GHz battery-saving protocol from 2017’s Lancehead. Other aspects of the mouse, such as the 1,600-DPI optical sensor, Chroma RGB lighting, general shape, and 9-button configuration, carry over from the regular Mamba.

In order to function, however, the mouse obviously needs to stay in a constant field of wireless power. Enter the Razer Firefly Hyperflux. Only sold in combination with the Mamba Hyperflux, the Firefly Hyperflux is required to use the mouse. The lack of pad options is perhaps why Razer made it dual-sided, unlike the standard Firefly. Although it inherits the regular Firefly’s chroma lighting, the Hyperflux version has a cloth surface on one side and hard surface on the other. It’s also slightly larger, at 355 x 282.5mm, and almost three times as thick, at 12.9mm.

Just in case you want to travel with your Mamba Hyperflux, however, it can still take a cable for wired operation. The Mamba and Firefly Hyperflux combo will be available starting sometime in Q1 2018 at $250.

ProductRazer Mamba Hyperflux
SensorRazer 5G optical
ResolutionUp to 1,6000 DPI, 450 IPS
AmbidextrousNo (right-handed only)
SwitchesRazer mechanical
Polling RateUp to 1,000Hz
LightingRGB 16.8M colors
Buttons9
SoftwareRazer Synapse
CableWirelessUSB
Dimensions (H x W x D)124.7 x 70.1 x 43.2mm
Weight96g
Price$250 (Firefly Hyperflux mousepad included)
  • koga73 09 January 2018 18:09
    This is actually really cool. Using the mouse pad to power the mouse is genius
  • husker 10 January 2018 17:13
    Moving the wire is not the same as removing the wire.
  • BaRoMeTrIc 14 February 2018 17:58
    Does it have a "g-spot" like the corsair? If so, will i be able to find it?
  • 237841209 14 February 2018 18:21
    Why would I get a "1,6000" DPI mouse when I already have a 10,000 DPI one that's years older.
  • chill1221 14 February 2018 19:03
    That's cool but...$250...come on!
  • Dantte 14 February 2018 19:27
    Lol, 1,600 dpi, then later in the specs 1,6000... great job with the editing!
  • Realist9 14 February 2018 20:11
    Hopefully, it has better availability than the constantly non-existent Logitech Powerplay charging mouse pad.
  • mjod1952 16 February 2018 08:38
    When does someone try to scare us by saying the electromagnetic field used gives you cancer?
