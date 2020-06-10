RGB Your SSD: Zadak's M.2 Spark SSD's Illuminate Your Storage

Zadak might not be the most well-known name, but it's certainly drawing attention to itself with its latest M.2 SSD. This one comes with a big chunky aluminium heatsink and built-in RGB lighting.

The SSD's are creatively called, Spark, and operate like any PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 SSD does. Read and write speeds are rated at 3200 MB/s and 3000 MB/s, respectively, and capacities will range from 512 GB up to 2 TB, which is ample for most users.

It looks like the RGB lighting resides at the rear of the SSD, meaning you'll still be able to use it even if you replace the heatsink with your motherboard's built-in cover. Of course, a requirement for that is that your board's M.2 heatsink isn't oversized to the point where it obstructs light from coming past.

The Zadak Spark M.2 SSDs will be available late July with prices ranging from $119 for the 512 GB flavor, up to $389 for the biggest 2 TB unit. Zadak also covers the drive for defects over a period of 5 years.