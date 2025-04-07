Beef up your Steam Deck storage with this 2TB WD Black SN770M SSD deal - only $177 at Amazon

The WD Black SN770M 2TB is a great choice for expansion cards for smaller computing devices such as the Steam Deck. The SN770M uses a small M.2 2230 form factor, enabling it to fit in the tiniest chassis. So if you're looking to expand the storage of your gaming handheld or laptop, then the WD Black SN770M would be an excellent choice.

Available at Amazon, you can find the 2TB WD Black SN770M on sale for just $177 - although it may not be the lowest price we've seen for this drive, it is still a great deal. The list price for the SN770M is $237, with the Amazon price checking tool (Camelizer) showing the average sales price fluctuating between $190 and $210.

The SN770M SSD has a one-sided design, takes up less space, and is easier to cool. The performance is fast and steady with the combination of Kioxia 112-Layer TLC (BiCS5) NAND and SanDisk 20-82-10081-A1 controller. The 2TB version of the drive has a 1,200 TBW endurance rating and a standard 5-year limited warranty from Western Digital.

WD Black SN770M (2230) 2TB SSD: now $177 at Amazon (was $100)

The 2TB WD Black SN770M is no slouch, with sequential read speeds of 5,150 MB/s and sequential write speeds of 4,850 MB/s. The small form factor 2230 SSD has a one-sided design and an endurance rating of 1,200 TBW.

For more detailed information and benchmark testing, please see our review of the WD Black SN770M, where we highlight its excellent all-around performance but have concerns about price and thermals when used in desktop mode. The 2TB SN770M has sequential read speeds of 5,150 MB/s and sequential write speeds of 4,850 MB/s - giving you more time in the action and less time on the loading screen.

Don't forget to look at our Amazon coupon codes for April 2025 and see if you can save on today's deal or other products at Amazon.