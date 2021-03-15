Rocket Lake Core i9-11900K and i7-11700K Blast Through CPU-Z Benchmarks

Intel's upcoming Rocket Lake CPUs are almost upon us, and yet again we have more leaked benchmarks pertaining to the Core i9-11900K, Core i7-11700K, and Core i5-11400. Tweeted by legendary benchmark database detective APISAK, we have CPU-Z benchmark results for these three chips, with the Core i9 and Core i7 pumping out some amazing single-threaded scores.

While these results are highly favorable to Intel, keep in mind that CPU-Z is just like most benchmarks and can be favor one CPU architecture over another, so be careful in trusting these results. We also aren't sure if these tests were run at standard stock settings. In either case, the results paint a promising picture for Rocket Lake's single-threaded performance.

CPU-Z Benchmark Results CPUs: CPU-Z Single Threaded Test CPU-Z Multi-Threaded Test Core i9-11900K 716 6539 Core i7-11700K 719 N/A Core i5-11400 544 4012 Ryzen 9 5950X 658 12366 Ryzen 9 5900X 633 8841 Ryzen 7 5800X 650 6593 Ryzen 5 5600X 643 4814

Intel's Core i9 and Core i7 Rocket Lake chips dominate in the single-threaded CPU-Z test — both chips sit comfortably above the 700 mark. Compared to AMD's best offering, the 5950X, the Rocket Lake chips are roughly 7% faster.

Of course, Rocket Lake's IPC gains won't make up for reduced core counts, so it's no surprise that the Ryzen 9 5950X and 5900X win in the multi-threading department.

But, if we limit our comparisons to just the eight-core parts, the Ryzen 5 5800X makes up a lot of ground against the 11900K, and is just 0.8% quicker. This is within the margin of error, so we can safely say both chips are equal in this test. Unfortunately, the 11700K has no multi-threaded score, so that chip is out of the picture for now.

We don't know why the 5800X makes up all its performance losses from the single-threaded test in the multi-threaded test, but it could be due to reduced turbo frequencies on the Core i9 part, as well as architectural differences between the two chips.

Intel's upcoming mid-range SKU, the Core i5-11400, is the weakest of the bunch being 18% slower than the 5600X (in the single and multi-threaded tests). However, like the previous 400- series Core i5s, we can expect the 11400 to have reduced clock speeds to help drive costs down.

We'll have to wait for a Core i5-11600K result to have a fair comparison against AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X.

If the CPU-Z benchmarks are to be trusted, Intel's Core i9-11900K and i7-11700K could make our list of best CPUs and climb the ranks in our CPU Benchmark hierarchy for single-threaded workloads.