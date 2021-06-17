ASUS ROG Enters the Snack Business

Everybody loves the CG characters prominently used in ASUS ROG products’ marketing videos. Don’t they? Well, now the gaming brand is egging them on by teaming up with Taiwan TTL to stick its characters all over pots of instant noodles. This all comes from a Google translation of a Chinese news report noticed by back2gaming, so it may need a touch of soy sauce.

Unless the translation is very wrong, this is purely a packaging collaboration, and the noodles will not actually taste of motherboards and GPUs. Flavors, again unreliably translated using the Google Translate phone app, seem to be chicken for Angry Man With Gun, and beef for Angry Man With Sword, but whatever they are we’re sure we’ll be left wonton more.

Ready in three minutes, instant noodles are a staple food for gaming types across Asia, so far from ramen them down our throats this is quite a canny move by the hardware brand, making sure no one is left Nissin the point about its connection to gaming culture.

Taiwan TTL also sells liquor, and instant noodles might also be useful for sobering you up after a night on the town. The promotion runs until the end of July in Taiwan, and we don’t know if they will be available for export, though they do come in a convenient 2.4kg (5.3lbs) bulk box.