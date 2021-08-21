RTX 3070 Laptops: All the Models You Can Buy Right Now

NVIDIA’s RTX 3070 is a seriously capable laptop gaming GPU — armed with 5,120 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR6 video memory and a boost clock speed up to 1,620 MHz.

Regardless of how good the graphics card is, you may have a challenge finding portable systems sporting one. That’s why we’re doing this big round up of all the major-brand RTX 3070 laptops you can buy (in the U.S.), along with links to where you can pick one up.

A quick disclaimer: we have not tested all of these laptops, so we won’t be talking about their overall performance; for that, we maintain a list of the best gaming laptops overall, which includes some RTX 3070 models. But since stock issues continue -- both for the best graphics cards and the systems that contain them -- sometimes your top choice is the one you can find for sale today.

These options come with both Intel or AMD CPUs, so you’re covered whatever processor you prefer. And with stock, pricing and shipping times changing rapidly, we can’t 100% guarantee that something on this list will still be available by the time you read this. But rest assured, we will be keeping up to date as regularly as possible.

Looking for a little more GPU power? Here are all the RTX 3080 laptops you can buy right now. Or if you want AMD graphics instead of NVIDIA, you can see the Radeon RX 6000 laptops here.

Acer RTX 3070 laptops

Acer offers the RTX 3070 in both the Predator and Nitro variants of its gaming laptop lineup.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE: $1,999 at Best Buy

With one week shipping, Acer’s Predator Triton 500 SE is one of the quicker ways to get RTX 3070 power on this list. Under the hood, besides the GPU, you’ll find an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5: $1,799.99 at Newegg

Want AMD power instead? The Nitro 5 packs an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. The price reduction comes courtesy of the use of a 1080p display rather than the QHD panel on the Predator.View Deal

Alienware RTX 3070 laptops

Alienware gives you a breadth of customization options for each of its RTX 3070 laptops — allowing you to get the best balance of specs for your investment. The downside of this is shipping times can be anywhere from one week to two months, depending on whether you buy direct from Dell (usually slower) or from a third-party seller such as Amazon or Best Buy.

Alienware M15 R6: was $2,428.99, now $2,165.79 at Dell

The M15 R6 from Alienware packs a vivid QHD display with a silky smooth 240Hz refresh rate, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

Alienware M15 R4: was $2,128, now $2,087 at Dell

As you can read in our Alienware M15 R4 review , this is a great option with a sleek design, snappy keyboard and all the power you need for gaming on-the-go: 10th Gen Intel Core i7, a 300Hz FHD display, 16GB RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.View Deal

Alienware M17 R4: was $2,379, now $2,332 at Dell

Picking up an Editor’s Choice award in our Alienware M17 R4 review , this 17-inch portable powerhouse is a speed demon with an awesome mechanical keyboard. And let’s not forget that 360Hz 1080p display, the 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Alienware M15 R5 Ryzen Edition: was $2,248.99, now $1,989.39 at Dell

The Ryzen variant got a great score in our Alienware M15 R5 review . The chassis is sleek and stylish, the Ryxen 7 5800H makes this great for productivity as well as gaming, multitasking is handled easily by 16GB DDR4 RAM and your favourite titles load up fast on the 512GB SSD.View Deal

Alienware x17: was $2,858, now $2,626 at Dell

One of the latest pieces of hardware design from Alienware, the x17 packs so much power into a stylish and slim chassis. Up top, you’ve got a 17.3-inch FHD display with 165 Hz refresh rate, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Alienware x17 (alternative configuration): $2,549 at Best Buy

Need extra storage? You’re in luck. This one isn’t going to be around for long, because it’s technically a better configuration than above, but available for a cheaper price. Enjoy all the same specs as above, but with a 1TB SSD and a 360 Hz display (rather than the 165 Hz option).View Deal

Alienware x15: was $2,758, now $2,528 at Dell

The more portable of Alienware’s two new laptops. Get the x15 from Dell directly and you get a 15.6-inch FHD display with 165 Hz refresh rate, 11th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD.View Deal

Alienware x15 (alternative configuration): $2,399 at Best Buy

Same as the x17, look elsewhere and you find better specs for a cheaper price. At Best Buy, you can get a 360 Hz display for over $100 off.View Deal

Asus RTX 3070 laptops

You will find RTX 3070 versions of all the mainline laptops in Asus’ lineup — from beasty gaming rigs to creative pro systems. Plus, you can snap one up and get it delivered pretty quickly too, with windows up to a week.

Asus TUF Dash F15: $1,509 at Best Buy

Available in a sleek white finish, you’ll enjoy the TUF Dash for all the reasons we state in our review , from the slim, slender profile to smooth 240 Hz screen. Under the hood, alongside the RTX 3070, you’ll find an Intel Core i7-11375H, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17: $2,199 at Best Buy

This is an eSports-tier setup, featuring a buttery smooth 300 Hz FHD display, the latest AMD Ryzen 9 processor, a beasty 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. And as you can read in our Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 review , you’ll love the keyboard, bassy audio and the RGB stylings too.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus: $1,849 at Best Buy

Here's yet another AMD Ryzen 9 powerhouse in the form of the sleek and slim ROG Zephyrus. The only real differences between this configuration and the Scar 17 is the 15.6-inch QHD display with 165 Hz display and 16GB RAM rather than 32. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G15: $2,080.49 at Amazon

You may be starting to notice a pattern when I say this Asus ROG laptop features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU. Alongside this, you have a 15.6-inch FHD display with 300 Hz refresh rate up top, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G17: $2,879 at Newegg

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPUs for everyone! Alongside this beasty processor, Asus has packed this to the gills with power — including 64GB RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD, all ensuring games look at their absolute best on the 17.3-inch QHD display with 165 Hz refresh rate.View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming 15: $1,849 at Amazon

Breaking that pattern, the Intel Core i7-11370H-armed TUF Gaming 15 gives you a bright 15.6-inch FHD panel with 240 Hz refresh rate, a whole array of I/O including Thunderbolt 4, 16GB RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD.View Deal

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15: $3,389 at Newegg

Not really a gaming laptop, but with an RTX 3070, it’s more than capable of running your favourite GPU-intensive titles. Instead, this is more for those who need the graphics power for a creative pro workload. Alongside this, you’ve got the innovative dual-screen format (including a 4K panel up top), which is perfect for apps like Premiere Pro, 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

Gigabyte RTX 3070 laptops

Much like Asus, Gigabyte applies the RTX 3070 to both gaming and power user workstation systems. This results in a wide variety of choices, all of which are very competitively priced and available for delivery within a week.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED XD (11th Gen Intel): was $1,999, now $1,899 at Amazon

Get $100 off this stunner of a machine, which uses a 4K Samsung AMOLED panel that covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut and supports DisplayHDR 400. This system also has a Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15 (10th Gen Intel): was $1,999, now $1,549 at Newegg

Strategic cutbacks can net you an impressive price to performance ratio. If you’re OK downgrading to a 1080p IPS panel, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 and halving the storage, you can save some serious cash.View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR XD: was $2,499, now $1,969 at Newegg after rebate

A massive 4K panel with HDR and Pantone validated color accuracy, plus 11th Gen Intel Core i7, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD for under $2,000? Pack in 9 I/O ports and a premium, restrained design, and you’ve got a top package for creative pros.View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 15P: $1,949 at Amazon

With a sleek, stealthy design that we loved in our Gigabyte Aorus 15P review , this is a very capable machine with an impressive level of portability. Filling out the rest of the spec slots is a 15.6-inch FHD display with 240 Hz refresh rate, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. You can also pick this up from Newegg for $50 more .View Deal

Gigabyte A7 X1: $1,899 at Newegg

Another great value for money machine from Gigabyte. This configuration of the A7 X1 gives you an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD. The 17.3-inch FHD display with 144 Hz refresh rate and slim bezels gives your RTX 3070 the chance to show off on a bigger screen.View Deal

HP RTX 3070 laptops

HP has packed the RTX 3070 into its Omen 15 laptop line, so you can choose between Intel and AMD, while making the most of its refined design and comfortable keyboard. Read more about it in our HP Omen 15 review .

HP Omen 15 (Intel): was $1,799, now $1,649 at Best Buy

This Intel variant of the Omen 15 offers a 10th gen Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and 300Hz FHD display for buttery smooth gaming.View Deal

HP Omen 15 (AMD): $1,649 at Amazon

The first of two AMD options comes with a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. There are a lot of customization options, which means you can go all the way up to 64GB RAM and 2.5TB of SSD storage for $2,199. View Deal

HP Omen 15 (AMD): $2,089 at Amazon

The latest addition to the Omen 15 family sports a 144 Hz FHD display, 4.6GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 32GB DDR4 SODIMM RAM and a 1TB SSD. If you don’t need that much RAM and storage, you can halve them and save yourself nearly $300 .View Deal

Lenovo RTX 3070 laptops

Lenovo has only two gaming laptops with NVIDIA RTX 3070 graphics power inside — both of which run on AMD CPUs.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: $2,149 at Lenovo

We gave this portable powerhouse a 4.5-star rating and a highly coveted Editor’s Choice award in our Lenovo Legion 5 Pro review . Let’s just say you’ll love this gaming laptop, not just for the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 32GB DDR4 RAM and 2TB PCIe SSD, but also for the gorgeous 16-inch display, comfortable keyboard and strong all-round performance.View Deal

Lenovo Legion 7: $2,039 at Lenovo

Make sure you select the RTX 3070 on the customization page, and you’ll get your Legion 7 in four weeks. This model features a 16-inch QHD panel with 165 Hz refresh rate and HDR, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

MSI RTX 3070 laptops

There are a lot of competitively priced laptops on this list, but MSI has swung in and given us the cheapest RTX 3070 laptop on this list. Just two to pick from, but both are capable gaming rigs with delivery available within a week.

MSI GL66: $1,499 at Amazon

The cheapest RTX 3070 laptop available right now offers an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD to boot. That’s a seriously good value for money build, taking into consideration the 144 Hz 1080p panel too.View Deal

MSI GP66 Leopard: $1,849 at Amazon

We were big fans of the MSI GP66 Leopard in our review for its great keyboard, replaceable components and subtle, restrained design. Now, you can grab one armed with an NVIDIA RTX 3070 GPU, along with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Razer RTX 3070 laptops

Razer’s gaming laptops always come with a bit of a price premium, and that’s no different for the company’s RTX 3070 systems. Shipping varies between immediate availability and a month.

Razer Blade 14: $2,199 at Amazon

Probably the most portable RTX 3070 laptop on the list, the Razer Blade 14 is a thin, lightweight option sporting a QHD panel, AMD Ryzen 5900HX CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. You can also buy this model from Best Buy .View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base Model: $2,299 at Razer

This Razer exclusive model of the Blade 15 Base Model is anything but base, as it comes with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, a 15.6-inch QHD display, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD (with extra NVMe SSD slot to add more storage).View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced: $2,699 at Razer

Take the step up to Razer Blade 15 Advanced model for a silky smooth 360 Hz FHD display, a striking, sleek design, Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.View Deal