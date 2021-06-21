Ryzen 5000 Custom Gaming Servers Now Available

Cloud server provider OVHcloud announced today new gaming-specific servers equipped with AMD's latest Ryzen 5000 series chips that currently lead our list of Best CPUs. The cloud provider offers two configurations: a Ryzen 5 5600X server equipped with 32GB of RAM for $113.51 a month, or a Ryzen 7 5800X configuration with 64GB of RAM for $170.28 per month.

Each config has 1Gbps (1000Mbps) connectivity and is available in four data center locations. For storage, you have the option of a 500GB SSD or a 960GB SSD in either SATA or NVMe.

These servers are a direct upgrade from the company's previous game server configurations with Ryzen 3000 series CPUs. The Ryzen 5000 chips come with the Zen 3 architecture. Its higher IPC should make a noticeable difference in game server workloads where single-core performance is still very important, similar to playing a video game on the client side.

