Seasonic Unveils Its First SFX-L PSU

Aside from a fully digital unit, the only thing missing from Seasonic's portfolio was an SFX-L model, and the SGX-650 fills that gap. It features 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, a fully modular cable design, a fluid dynamic bearing fan supported by semi-passive operation, and, most importantly, a 10-year warranty. What more could you want? Well, probably a good price, yet in the majority of cases a PSU's price will rise as its dimensions fall.

We don't have an availability date for the SGX-650 PSU, but we are anxious to evaluate it once it is available.

Seasonic Focus SGX-650 Power Specs Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 54 3 0.3 Watts 100 648 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 650

The minor rails has enough capacity while the +12V rail can deliver up to 54 Amperes, which are enough to support a capable graphics card and a potent CPU.

In addition to the new platforms, we also noticed at Seasonic's booth fresh Snow Silent units with 550W, 650W, and 750W capacities. Thankfully, we will have them in our test lab soon enough, so you probably won't have to wait long for something new from Computex 2018 to officially debut.

In the following video you will see the PSUs that Seasonic had in its booth.