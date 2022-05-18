Ultrathin Silicon-28 Nanowires in CPUs Could Be a Game Changer

Scientists have discovered and demonstrated a new material, for use in advanced processors, that can conduct heat 150% more efficiently, claims an article published by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Heat build-up in processors is a big problem for performance, and silicon acts as a natural heat insulator, inhibiting cooling. With new ultrathin silicon nanowire technology applied, it is hoped that chips will be able to get smaller, faster and cooler from a relatively simple change. The key change that has been tested is the use of isotopically purified Silicon-28 (Si-28).
Silicon is cheap and abundant but a poor heat conductor, and this is a problem in tiny microchips with tens of billions of transistors clocked at GHz speeds. Natural silicon is made up of three isotopes: silicon-28, silicon-29, and silicon-30. Silicon-28 is the most naturally abundant, making up about 92% of natural silicon. Moreover, it has long been known that Si-28 is the best conductor of heat. If purified, Si-28 can conduct heat about 10% better than natural silicon. However, the advantage has been judged as not really being worthwhile, until now.
Sometimes technologies are worth re-examining and re-evaluating as complementary technologies emerge, and this seems to be the case here. In brief, the scientists decided to use purified Si-28 to create ultrathin nanowires.
Initially, the scientists confirmed that Si-28 was just 10% better at heat conductance than natural silicon. Moving down to wires of 1mm in diameter, this remained the case. However, when they created 90nm Si-28 nanowires (about a thousand times thinner than a human hair) the heat conductance was 150% better, which was a great surprise to them. They had only expected 10–20% better performance.
Investigations brought to light two main reasons for the excellent thermal conductivity of Si-28 nanowires. Electron microscopy revealed that the Si-28 nanowires had a more perfect glassy finish, so they didn't suffer from the drawbacks of photon confusion / escape in natural silicon nanowire thermal transmission. Secondly, a natural layer of SiO2 formed on these nanowires, keeping the photons transporting heat on-track. In summary, two previously observed photon blocking mechanisms were vastly reduced due to the new material.
So, what is the use of a 150% better heat conducting silicon nanowire? Some state-of-the-art transistor designs already incorporate silicon nanowires. The Gate-All-Around Field Effect Transistor (GAA-FET) uses silicon nanowires stacked together to conduct electricity, but they still suffer from heat build-up. If this new material can be substituted then processor designers can grab a relatively quick and easy win.
Moving forward, the research team involved in Si-28 nanowires want to do more to control, rather than measure, heat conduction in the nanowires. Reading through the source article, there currently seems to be a severe lack of purified Si-28 available for further testing. The samples used in the above experiments came from a former Soviet-era isotope manufacturing plant.
If the benefits are really as good as claimed, then it would be necessary for one or more manufacturers to begin refining Si-28 again. Given the difficulty of further scaling of process technology, even a 50% boost in heat conductance might be reason enough to do so, never mind the claimed 150% improvement.
Silver is already highly conductive and extremely malleable, unlike silicon.
Find a way run silver threads in a processor and have that in contact with a heatsink.
The wires are etched into the die, so it's only a slight modification to the process. Silver would have to be deposited.
Silver is electrically conductive, which I'd wager is something you don't want touching transistors. At least not without wrapping the silver around something electrically insulating, which would decrease the thermal benefit, if not take up more die space.
It's also one more material to keep around.