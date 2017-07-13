SilverStone Launches PP05-L Modular Cable Upgrade Kit

SilverStone announced a complete set of full-sized flexible cables for its modular power supplies.

This is great news for those of you who own a SilverStone modular power supply and are planning on upgrading to a larger case. Instead of having to buy a completely new PSU, you can simply buy this upgrade kit.

SilverStone's new kit also improves airflow in your case by reducing cable clutter. The flexible flat arrays also make cable routing much easier while simultaneously improving the overall look of your system build.

This cable kit comes with one 550mm 20+4 pin ATX connector, one 750mm EPS / ATX 12V 8 pin (4+4) connector, two 550mm 8-pin PCI-E connectors, four SATA 90˚connectors, and three four-pin Molex connectors.

The list of supported PSUs include power supplies from SilverStone's Strider Titanium, Platinum, Gold S, and Gold Evolution series. A complete list can of compatible power supplies can be found here.

UK Pricing is listed at 32,60€ and will be available after July 17. U.S. pricing and availability was not available at press time.